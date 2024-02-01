All Solo Leveling arcs: Complete list, ranked chronologically 

Following the resounding success of its ongoing anime adaptation, longtime fans are now excited to see all of the Solo Leveling arcs get adapted into the anime. While the anime is currently only four episodes in, it has managed to gain a large fan following and become the most popular anime of the Winter 2024 season.

In only four episodes, the Solo Leveling anime has taken the anime community by storm, as more and more people are opting to check out the source material in order to have better knowledge of all the upcoming story arcs and to learn what's in store for them. As such, this article will list all of the Solo Leveling arcs in chronological order.

Ranking all of the Solo Leveling arcs in chronological order

1) D-Rank Dungeon Arc (Manhwa chapters 1-10)

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (image via A-1 Pictures)

As the arc that started it all, the D-Rank Dungeon arc featured Sung Jin-Woo and his raid party members entering a D-Rank Dungeon. They soon discover a hidden Double Dungeon inside the gate, which they enter after a majority vote.

However, they come to regret their decision after realizing that what is inside the Double Dungeon is far more sinister than their comprehension. As they get trapped inside with no way out, the raid party members fear for their lives as they realize that making the slightest mistake could lead to a horrifying end.

2) Reawakening Arc (Manhwa chapters 11-12)

Sung Jin-Woo finds out the existence of the System (image via A-1 Pictures)

After narrowly surviving the incident at the Double Dungeon, Sung Jin-Woo wakes up at a hospital three days later. Here, he discovers the existence of the System, which gave him a second chance at life and at increasing his 'level', i.e. grow stronger by completing challenging quests.

3) Instant Dungeon Arc (Manhwa chapters 13-17)

The Instant Dungeon arc is one of the first Solo Leveling arcs that started Sung Jin-Woo on his journey of getting stronger (image via A-1 Pictures)

After a slight recovery from his injuries at the hospital, Sung Jin-Woo receives a key to an E-Rank Instant Dungeon from the System. Thereby, his journey of becoming the strongest Hunter in the world begins, as he goes hunting solo for the first time in his life.

4) Dungeons and Lizards Arc (Manhwa chapters 18-24)

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (image via Chugong/Webtoon)

After making a successful recovery and getting discharged from the hospital, Jin-Woo decides to join a strike squad for a C-Rank Dungeon raid in order to make some quick cash.

However, his raid party members turned out not to be the friendly Hunters they seemed like at first, as their ulterior motives were revealed soon after. That said, it is during this arc that Jin-Woo first meets Yoo Jin-Ho, who goes on to become one of the major characters of the story.

5) Dungeons and Prisoners Arc (Manhwa chapters 25-34)

Dungeons and Prisoners arc was one of the most exciting Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

In this arc, Jin-Woo is reunited with his surviving raid party members from the Double Dungeon for one last raid mission. That said, their peaceful reunion gets threatened by Korean Hunter Association's Kang Taeshik and the group of violent criminals under his watch, as chaos unfolds between the two groups inside the dungeon.

6) Yoo Jin-Ho Raid Party Arc (Manhwa chapters 35-37)

Sung Jin-Woo and Yoo Jin-Ho as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

In one of the shortest Solo Leveling arcs, Jin-Woo enters into a deal with Yoo Jin-Ho, his comrade from his previous C-Rank Dungeon Raid, to form a raid party in order to legally start clearing C-Rank Dungeons on their own. However, the rapid rate at which they start clearing the Dungeons attracts the attention of a high-ranking employee from the White Tiger Guild, who aims to recruit Jin-Woo.

7) Job Change Arc (Manhwa chapters 37-45)

The Job Change Arc is one of the most significant Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

This is undoubtedly one of the most crucial Solo Leveling arcs, as this is where Sung Jin-Woo gains the title of the 'Monarch of Shadows' for his ability to create his own shadow army.

It starts when Jin-Woo gets a notification from the System and is transported to another Instant Dungeon. Inside the Dungeon, he faces an endless horde of Knights and Magicians and also encounters another near-death experience.

Towards the end, however, lies the Final Boss of the Dungeon, Blood-Red Commander Igris, who eventually goes on to become one of Jin-Woo's most trusted allies.

8) Red Gate Arc (Manhwa chapters 46- 55)

The Red Gate arc was one of the best Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

It is in this arc that the readers get to witness Jin-Woo's shadow soldiers in action for the first time. It begins with one of his sister's friends, Han Song-Yi, quitting school in order to become a Hunter. However, she is a lowly E-Rank Hunter, which is why Jin-Woo decides to bring her to a Dungeon in order to show her the dangers that Hunters face on a daily basis.

As such, Jin-Woo manages to secure them spots to White Tiger Guild's training exercises for new recruits, inside a Dungeon. However, things go awry when Jin-Woo and the rest of the members find themselves trapped inside a Red Gate and inside the world of Ice Elves.

9) Demon Castle Arc (Manhwa chapters 56-61)

The Demon Castle arc was one of the most interesting Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

In order to further increase his level, Jin-Woo enters a Demon Castle created by the System. As he clears one floor after the other, he comes across the recipe for a potion called the Holy Water of Life, which could presumably cure his mother's Eternal Sleep Disease.

10) Retesting Rank Arc (Manhwa chapters 61-64)

The Retesting Rank arc was a short yet one of the most enjoyable Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

After clearing multiple floors inside the Demon Castle and obtaining most of the ingredients required to craft the Holy Water of Life, Jin-Woo returns to the human world in order to re-evaluate his rank. It is during this arc that he finally is confirmed to have achieved the S-Rank, which shifts the attention of all the major Hunter Guilds towards him.

11) Hunters Guild Gate Arc (Manhwa chapters 65-75)

The Hunters Guild Gate arc was one of the most exciting Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

While waiting to officially receive his S-Rank license, Jin-Woo decides to join a mining team under the Hunters Guild, in order to experience A-Rank Dungeons. This is certainly one of the most eventful Solo Leveling arcs, as it marks the first time that Jin-Woo interacts with Cha Hae-In, who serves as a major character in the series as well as his love interest.

12) Return to Demon Castle Arc (Manhwa chapters 76-89)

Return to the Demon Castle is one of the most intriguing Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

In this arc, Sung Jin-Woo returns to the Demon Castle in order to collect the final ingredient required to craft the Holy Water of Life. As he makes his way up by clearing one floor after the other, he comes across a friendly demon noble named Esil Radir, who turns out to be the princess of the Radir clan.

In exchange for sparing their lives, Esil offers to help him on his journey to the top and in his imminent battle against the Demon King Baran, the final boss of the Demon Castle.

13) Jeju Island Arc (Manhwa chapters 90-107)

The Jeju Island arc was one of the best Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Perhaps one of the most important Solo Leveling arcs that altered the course of the series, the Jeju Island Arc features death and brutality on an unprecedented scale for the Hunters.

Apparently, the Hunters had all been unsuccessful in their previous raids of the fearsome Jeju Island, as they hoped to turn things around this time. On the other hand, Jin-Woo decides to sit this event out since his mother is finally cured from the Eternal Sleep Disease.

However, he changes his mind when he realized that a monstrous ant had appeared out of nowhere, and was massacring the S-Rank Hunters one after the other.

14) Recruitment Arc (Manhwa chapters 108-110)

Sung Jin-Woo at Min Byung-Gyu's funeral (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

During the late S-Rank Healer Min Byung-Gyu's funeral following the Jeju Island Raid, Sung Jin-Woo is approached by an official of the American Government, who offers him the chance to get stronger. He introduces him to Norma Selner, who had the unique ability to upgrade people's powers.

15) Ahjin Guild Arc (Manhwa chapters 111-122)

The Ahjin Guild arc is one of the most intense Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

In this arc, Jin-Woo creates a new Guild named the Ahjin Guild after his sister, Jin-Ah. Shortly afterwards, S-Rank Hunter Cha Hae-In expresses her interest in joining Jin-Woo's Guild. Afterwards, Jin-Woo decides to help out the Knights Guild clear an A-Rank Dungeon.

Elsewhere, in the school where Jin-Woo's sister Jin-Ah studies, several high orcs appear out of a gate and start massacring the students left and right.

16) Double Dungeon Arc (Manhwa chapters 123-131)

The Double Dungeon arc is one of the most significant Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

After reaching a certain level, Jin-Woo gets an invitation from the System to return to the place where it all started - the Double Dungeon. However, this time he was prepared to face anything that was thrown in his way.

This is perhaps the most important Solo Leveling arc, since it not only revealed the true intentions of the Architect of the System, but also revealed the source of Jin-Woo's powers, which dates back to the beginning of time.

17) Japan Crisis Arc (Manhwa chapters 132-139)

Sung Jin-Woo cures Yoo Jin-Ho's father from the Eternal Sleep Disease (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

In this arc, an S-Rank Gate appears out of nowhere in Tokyo, Japan, throwing the entire country in a state of chaos. Additionally, the S-Rank Hunters who were assembled by the Japanese government proved to be no match for the monsters coming out of the Gate. This prompted Sung Jin-Woo to step in and handle the situation, as he closed the Gate all by himself after defeating the King of Giants.

18) International Guild Conference Arc (Manhwa chapters 140-149)

Sung Jin-Woo at the International Guild Conference (image via Chugong/Webtoon)

After the events that took place in Japan, Jin-Woo was invited to America to represent Korea at the International Guild Conference, where he let the whole world know about the imminent threat they would be facing.

Elsewhere, an ancient race of monsters known as the Monarchs begin their attack against their sworn enemy, the Rulers. As their first course of action, they target the Nation-Level Hunters one by one, who essentially served as the vessels for the Rulers.

19) Monarchs War Arc (Manhwa chapters 150-166)

The Monarchs War Arc was one of the most exciting Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Serving as the beginning of the concluding Solo Leveling arcs, the Monarchs War arc featured the Monarchs continuing their attack on the Rulers' vessels in the human world.

In one of the highlights of this arc, the Frost, Insect, and the Beast Monarch come face to face with Sung Jin-Woo. Although the latter puts up a great fight, the Frost Monarch and the Beast Monarch eventually managed to overwhelm him and almost put an end to his life.

20) Final Battle Arc (Manhwa chapters 167-177)

The Final Battle arc is one of the most enthralling Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

After fully absorbing the true power of Ashborn, the Original Shadow Monarch, Sung Jin-Woo prepares for the final battle against Antares, The Monarch of Destruction, who has been hailed as the strongest Monarch in history and the King of Dragons.

As the battle between the two forces ensues, the world is thrown in a state of utter chaos, as major parts of the world are destroyed by Antares, leading to death and destruction on an unprecedented scale.

21) Epilogue (Manhwa chapters 178-179)

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (image via Chugong/Webtoon)

After emerging victorious in his climactic battle against Antares with the help of the Rulers, Sung Jin-Woo decides to use the Cup of Reincarnation to turn back time and save all the people he has lost throughout the story. In doing so, Jin-Woo prepares to take on all his foes all alone, as the world would turn back to its normal state before the existence of Gates and Dungeons.

22) Academy Arc/Side Stories (Manhwa chapters 180-200)

The Academy Arc is undoubtedly one of the most heartwarming and satisfying Solo Leveling arcs (image via Chugong/Webtoon)

After Jin-Woo manages to defeat Antares once again in the new timeline, he returns to the world and resumes a normal life as a high school student, despite being the strongest being to ever exist.

The side stories focus on how Jin-Woo manages to reconnect with all his comrades from the previous timeline and reform all the lost connections he had with them.

He eventually marries Cha Hae-In and even has a son with her. Jin-Woo also becomes a renowned detective, often referred to by his colleagues as 'The Phantom'. He begins using his abilities in his line of work to deliver rightful justice to the victims and punish those who deserve it.

Final thoughts

It's easy to see why Solo Leveling is considered to be one of the best manhwa of all time. With an intricate plot and a memorable cast of characters, it is set to become one of the best anime series of all time as well. As such, fans cannot wait to see all of the Solo Leveling arcs get adapted into the anime as soon as possible.