Who is Igris in Solo Leveling? Sung Jin-woo's oldest companion, explained

The Solo Leveling anime has already released three episodes so far, with Sung Jin-woo beginning his intense training in the latest installment. The source material—the novel and webtoon—has been available for years, making fans well-acquainted with the storyline. The anime is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Upon its premiere, the anime's opening tantalizingly included snippets and teases of Sung Jin-woo's upcoming battles, sparking discussions among fans. One particular fight, featuring a Red Knight, has stirred debates about the mysterious identity of the adversary facing Sung Jin-woo.

Disclaimer: This article contains huge spoilers for the Solo Leveling series.

Solo Leveling: Igris, Sung Jin-woo's first shadow

Igris, the formidable shadow of Blood-Red Commander Igris, stands as one of Sung Jin-woo's oldest and most loyal companions in the world of Solo Leveling. Serving as the protagonist's first significant adversary after his reawakening, Igris holds a special place in the narrative as the initial shadow that Sung Jin-woo extracts and revives under his servitude, upon becoming a necromancer.

From the outset, Igris was deemed Sung Jin-woo's strongest shadow, an imposing figure adorned in jet-black armor with a light purple glow, a tattered black cape, and a distinctive long red hair-like ornament flowing from the back of his helmet.

Despite his menacing appearance, Igris is characterized by unwavering loyalty, respect, and chivalry. His commitment to his master is evident in the ritualistic act of kneeling after each battle, a gesture symbolizing his deep allegiance.

A recurring theme surrounding Igris is his penchant for presenting the heads of defeated foes to Sung Jin-woo, a practice that became a humorous challenge when another shadow, Iron, decided to emulate this behavior. Igris, much like Sung Jin-woo himself, disapproves of Iron's reckless antics, particularly when they escalate during battles.

Beyond his martial prowess, Igris surprisingly values education, advocating for Suho's scholarly pursuits over the art of combat. This duality in Igris' character showcases a nuanced personality, blending the intensity of battle with a belief in the importance of knowledge and personal development.

Furthermore, in the grand scheme of Solo Leveling's storyline, Igris served the Shadow Monarch Ashborn in a war against the Rulers eons ago. Tasked with a crucial role by Ashborn, Igris eventually finds himself becoming a vital asset to Sung Jin-woo's journey.

Despite initially playing a minor role, Igris undergoes a transformative ascent in power, jumping from an Elite Knight to a Marshal Grade Shadow after Sung Jin-woo's rebirth as the new Shadow Monarch.

As a Marshal Grade Shadow, Igris emerges as an immensely powerful entity, solidifying his position as one of the strongest shadows in Sung Jin-Woo's formidable army. While he may have been temporarily surpassed by shadows like Beru and Bellion, Igris remains distinctive for not only his combat prowess but also his ability to offer meaningful advice to Sung Jin-woo, making him an enduring and indispensable presence in Solo Leveling.

Final thoughts

Sung Jin-Woo as shown in the anime (Image via A1-Pictures)

In the first three episodes of Solo Leveling, Sung Jin-woo narrowly escapes death in the double dungeon and initiates training with the system. The narrative's swift progression suggests that, if the current pace holds, the first cour may climax with Sung Jin-woo reviving Igris as a shadow, a pivotal moment in the unfolding story. Episode 4 will be released on January 28, 2024.