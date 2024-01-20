Solo Leveling Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Episode 4 is set to be broadcast at 12 AM JST on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in Japan on the Tokyo MX and other channels. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms at 7 AM PT on Saturday, January 27.

Solo Leveling Episode 4 will likely focus on Sung Jinwoo’s Raid into a C Rank gate which will bring him closer to his future best friend. The episode will show how far Jinwoo has evolved due to the System and how much he has leveled up since the Double Dungeon.

Solo Leveling Episode 4 release date and time

Choi Jong-In in Episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 4 will be aired in Japan at 12 Am JST on Sunday, January 28, 2024. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday January 27, 2024 07:00 am Central Standard Time Saturday January 27, 2024 09:00 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday January 27, 2024 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 27, 2024 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday January 27, 2024 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 27, 2024 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday January 27, 2024 11:00 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday January 28, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 4

Jinah in Episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 4 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV on Japanese television. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately an hour after the Japanese TV broadcast.

Crunchyroll will also make the episode available in India. Medialink has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. Every one of the aforementioned streaming platforms requires a membership.

Solo Leveling Episode 3 Recap

The System as seen in Episode 3 (Image via A-! Pictures)

In Solo Leveling Episode 3, titled “It’s Like a Game”, Jinwoo woke up in the Hospital with no memories of how he got there. Woo Jinchul visited him and informed him of the casualties and survivors of the Double Dungeon. They tested his Mana to see if he had reawakened, but his count was still too low.

His sister Jinah also visited him with her friend Han Songyi. Jinwoo found a screen visible to him that no one else could see. It alerted him that he was a player in a system. The System had a video-game-like setting, with daily Quests, rewards, penalties, an inventory, a shop, and leveling up.

Jinwoo received a key to a dungeon as part of his rewards and went there to fight several beasts. He defeated the Final Boss and leveled up considerably. He also received gold to buy things in the shop inside the System and realized that leveling up had started to change his appearance.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Episode 4

Expand Tweet

Episode 3 continued the fast pacing by adapting 7 chapters from the Webtoon, chapters 11-17, with a few pages of chapter 18. The fourth episode will likely continue this pacing and adapt the rest of chapter 18, and chapter 19-24.

This will introduce Yoo Jinho and Hwang Dongsuk to the anime properly. While Jinho has been previously shown during the anime-original segment of the first episode, Dongsuk hasn't yet appeared. The episode should also shed light on how the Hunter Society works, as well as the thought process of Sung Jinwoo.

Solo Leveling Episode 4 will likely cover the entirety of Jinwoo’s Raid with Dongsuk, including the thrilling but tragic end. It might even introduce Dongsuk’s younger brother, who will play a larger role in the story later on.