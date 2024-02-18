Solo Leveling episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling episode 8 will be broadcast at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Japan on Tokyo MX and other channels. Fans can stream the latest episode via Crunchyroll and other international platforms at 7 am PT on Saturday, March 2.

Solo Leveling episode 7 showcased quite a substantial offer for Sung Jin-Woo and his toughest battle yet. On the one hand, Yoo Jinho offered Jin-Woo an absurd amount of money for completing a certain task. At the other end, doubling up on the Daily Quest allowed Jin-Woo access to the Demon Castle gate, where he fought off its ferocious gatekeeper.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Solo Leveling.

Solo Leveling episode 8 release date and time

According to the Solo Leveling episode release schedule, each episode is released on Sunday. There has been no known delay in the release schedule as of now. Solo Leveling episode 8 will air in Japan at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Solo Leveling episode 8 release date and time for the English-subtitled version will be available for streaming internationally at the following times depending on fans' time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday March 2, 2024 07:00 am Central Standard Time Saturday March 2, 2024 09:00 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday March 2, 2024 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 2, 2024 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday March 2, 2024 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 2, 2024 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 2, 2024 11:00 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday March 3, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling episode 8

Solo Leveling episode 8 will be broadcast on Japanese television channels such as Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately one hour after the original Japanese TV broadcast.

In India, viewers can enjoy the episode and follow the Solo Leveling episode release schedule via Crunchyroll. Medialink has acquired the rights to broadcast in China. It is important to note that each streaming platform requires a membership.

Solo Leveling episode 7 recap

The episode began with Woo Jinchul receiving a report of the C-rank Dungeon Hwang Dongsuk and the group raiding. This was when Hwang Dongsoo, Hunter's younger brother, was introduced. Presently, he was attending to his business in America but had his sights on Sung Jin-Woo and Yoo Jinho.

After that, audiences are treated to a little sibling interaction between Jin-Woo and Jinah. Initially, Jinah is a bit surprised that Jin-Woo can now afford their mother's hospital bills. We see Jin-Woo replay the Dungeon's events, intrigued that while taking human lives, he felt nearly nothing.

Next, Jinho suddenly invited Jin-Woo out for a talk. Simply put, Jinho's father's company, Yoojin Construction, was assembling a Guild. Having prepared the theoretical aspects, Jinho needed 20 raids' worth of experience to become a Guild Master.

This move aimed to employ Hunters and ensure clear Dungeons, allowing the company to benefit from the loot acquired. The plan was to appoint an S-rank Guild Master, Min Byung-gyu, with Jinho's brother as second-in-command.

Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With Jinho's brother not awake yet, he felt responsible for choosing the mentioned path. Including Jin-Woo, who was still an E-rank, in the raids would instill confidence in Jinho's father. The offer is 30 billion for completing 19 raids. Tough for Jin-Woo indeed.

The scene then moves to Jinah joining Jin-Woo on his Daily Quest tasks. But this time, Jin-Woo doubles up on the amount required and is rewarded with a special item. His choice led him to acquire the key to the Demon's Castle. Upon entering, he is confronted by Hell's Gatekeeper Cerberus.

What ensues is our protagonist's toughest battle yet. This one was far more durable and had more buffs than previous opponents. It even possessed a Rage Mode, lasting a whole 3 minutes, which boosted its attack power and made it nearly immune to incoming damage.

After an extremely close encounter during which he nearly died, Jin-Woo managed to grab victory and receive a surprise reward - the Elixir of Life formula. This was the item Jin-Woo's mother needed to get cured of Eternal Sleep Disease.

What to expect from Solo Leveling episode 8

Solo Leveling episode 7 covers chapters 25 to 27 of the manhwa. It establishes the role Yoo Jinho is set to play and, more importantly, puts forth Jin-Woo's objective to strive toward - the Elixir of Life.

The next episode, Solo Leveling episode 8, should cover the next 5 to 7 chapters. That would reintroduce Song Chi-Yul and B-rank healer Lee Joohee. Both will appear to take on a D-rank Dungeon alongside Jin-Woo.

All in all, the survivors of the first D-rank Dungeon will coincidentally reunite. But joining them will be prisoners on probation and Kang Taeshik. The episode will feature another extraordinary encounter for Jin-Woo and once more have him push his limits.

Solo Leveling episode 8 is set to release at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 3, 2024.