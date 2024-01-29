Who is Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling? Sung Jinwoo’s best friend explained

In the first episode, Solo Leveling anime introduced a character named Yoo Jinho, whose hunter level was being apprehended by the hunters' agency. Although viewers didn't pay much attention to him, he will later become a big part of the Solo Leveling plotline.

Not only will Jinho become a close friend of Sung Jinwoo, the protagonist of Solo Leveling, but he will also play a main role in deciding where Sung Jinwoo goes after his second awakening.

Jinho's father, Yoo Myunghan, is one of the richest people in the anime. He financially supports everything his son needs for his hunting. Later, Jinho makes a bold decision that will surprise his father, who has been looking after him since he became a hunter.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa series.

Exploring Yoo Jinho, the D-rank Hunter in Solo Leveling

In Solo Leveling, Yoo Jinho is a D-rank hunter who becomes Sung Jinwoo's best friend after their first mission. He is introduced during the 'Dungeon and Prisoner arc' after Jinwoo gets discharged from the hospital. Jinho is famous for going overboard with his equipment and buying expensive hefty weapons.

Jinho has brownish hair and gray eyes and is seen wearing casual clothing on his missions, just like Sung Jinwoo. He is the son of Yoo Myunghan, the chairperson of Yoojin Construction. He is a tanker whose expertise lies in defense.

Yoo Jinho as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In episode 1 of Solo Leveling, Sung Jinwoo enters the mysterious dungeon. On the other hand, in the hunters' agency, new aspiring hunters await their turn to be assigned a certain rank based on their combat abilities.

One of these new hunters is Jinho, who gets apprehended, but his rank isn't revealed to the viewers. He later leaves the building with no guild offering him a place in their hunters' team. We later see Jinho taking his preliminary class from Chairman Go Gunhee on the basic do's and don'ts of being a hunter. After this, he stopped appearing in the anime.

The Ahjin Guild

The logo of Ahjin Guild (Image via DUBU/Chu Gong)

After Sung Jinwoo's reawakening is confirmed, the hunters' organization compels him to join a guild. But Jinwoo doesn't show an interest in any of the guilds, as his only aim is to save his mother from the permanent sleep she fell into a few years ago.

As the topic becomes pretty hot, Jinho tries to convince Sung Jinwoo to join his father's side as he will be appointed as the guild master. But Jinwoo surprises Jinho by saying that he wants to create a guild of his own, and Jinho will be the vice guild master of it, with Sung Jinwoo being the guild master.

Jinho rejects his father's offer and gets kicked out of his house. Later, both Sung Jinwoo and Jinho create a new guild named 'Ahjin Guild.' As three members are needed to create a guild, Jinho's cousin, Yoo Soohyun, joins them. Ahjin Guild gradually becomes one of the strongest guilds in the world with only three members, one of whom is an S-rank hunter (Sung Jinwoo).