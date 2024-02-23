Solo Leveling episode 7: Anime vs. manhwa comparison

Solo Leveling episode 7 was by far the episode with the most changes from the source material. Apart from showcasing Sung Jin-Woo's first actual powerful foe and giving him a goal to aim for, it brilliantly sets up the story for easier future progress.

The anime did a better job of showing Jin-Woo as more human, someone who needed to get stronger for his family. In the Manhwa, he wanted to free himself of the System's shackles before talk of the Elixir of Life surfaced.

A-1 Pictures' decision to make little changes sets the stage for future events and saves the effort of making past references. Here is a comparison between the Solo Leveling episode 7 anime and the Manhwa.

Solo Leveling episode 7: Anime vs Manhwa

Sung Jin-Woo's reflection

More of an addition than a change, Solo Leveling episode 7 shows Jin-Woo still pondering what happened with Hwang Dongsuk and his group. Upon sensing the threat, he did not hesitate to take the lives of the group before finally ending Dongsuk as well.

The whole sequence reaffirms that he puts his family and himself above all. When compared to the Manhwa, it is canonically accurate. Moreover, it is impressive to depict him as a human.

A change in behavior

Following his "awakening," the Manhwa depicts a change in how Jin-Woo behaves. He is seen acting cold towards even his sister, unlike his character. She noticed it as well. The Manhwa making him edgy hurts what he is supposed to be.

Powers or not, Jin-Woo was established as a kind and caring person. He was only ever harsh on wrongdoers. This direction ends up nowhere, as he is later shown as kind, caring, and loving to his family. This aspect was doctored in the anime - while he did change somewhat, he did not become edgy and heartless.

Striking a Deal

Jin-Woo's conversation with Jinho about joining hands to complete his 19 raids was modified in the anime. It was done to make Jin-Woo appear more logical than heartless. He understands that his condition is unheard of, and the world wouldn't take lightly a Hunter capable of getting stronger.

A-1 Pictures took the more logical route and allowed him to weigh his options, wherein he also understood that money would eventually come. However, in the Manhwa, he gave off a more villainous vibe. He seemed to be more interested in what he would receive.

Moreover, in the Manhwa, he agreed to Jinho's proposal and, in return, set a condition for him too. He proposed that the two enter and clear the Dungeons while keeping the remaining quota-fillers outside. This shows his cunning and ability to think on his feet.

30 billion won

Another little detail in Solo Leveling episode 7 was tweaked to include the conversation between brother and sister. While on his run, Jinah joined Jin-Woo, attempting to up her fitness. During it, Jin-Woo asks his sister what she would do if they hypothetically received 30 billion won.

Her answer is slightly different in the anime when compared to the Manhwa. In the anime, she mentions that she wants to save a part of it and use the rest for their mother's hospital bills and college tuition fees. But in the Manhwa, there is no mention of their mother - she mentions saving and buying a bigger house.

A reason to get stronger

A significant difference between the anime and the Manhwa is the goal that Jin-Woo seems to be chasing. The anime introduces audiences to the Elixir of Life early on. Upon defeating Cerberus and obtaining the recipe for the potion, Jin-Woo gains the purpose of leveling up.

The anime depicted his reluctance to get stronger since it wasn't required immediately. He was strong enough to make ends meet for the time being. This character's portrayal is more realistic, given that he has never thirsted for power or money. He merely wanted to pay his mother's bills and live properly.

In the Manhwa, however, he enters the S-rank Gate intending to level up to overthrow the System. There is no mention of his mother or the Elixir. The potion is later mentioned in the Manhwa when he returns to the Demon Castle a second time.

Venom Gland

This was not exactly a subtle difference, but it was logical. In Solo Leveling episode 7, Jin-Woo is locked in an intense battle with Cerberus. Once again, he was on the verge of death, witnessing his health bar decrease drastically as he took worrying amounts of damage. Thus, he chose to use Kasaka's Venom Gland. That, now, played a big part in helping him beat Cerberus.

However, in the Manhwa, he consumed the Venom Gland straight after drinking alcohol out of curiosity. Doing so made him strong enough to tussle and beat Cerberus with less struggle. This storytelling direction depicted him as power-hungry in a way.

Battling the Gatekeeper of Hell

To conclude, the final detail that A-1 Pictures decided to augment in the anime was the battle against Cerberus in Solo Leveling episode 7. He defeated the beast logically and believably. His buffs, healing and weapons, and his identifying its weak spot allowed him to earn a hard-fought victory. He was shown as less aggressive and more reliant on his items to compensate for his lack of skill.

But in the Manhwa, he was far more aggressive and repeatedly attacked the beast. He chose a "slash till I do damage" battle strategy. It did work and was impressive, but even so, it wasn't all that rational.