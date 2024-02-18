Solo Leveling episode 7: Jinwoo's first major opponent is introduced as he gains a miracle reward

Solo Leveling episode 7 has sparked significant hype in the fandom following its recent release. The latest episode, titled Let's See How Far I Can Go, aired on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 12 am JST.

In the seventh episode of Solo Leveling, aka Ore dake Level Up na Ken, the narrative primarily follows the protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, during his encounter with his first boss in a secret S-Rank dungeon. Additionally, episode 7 introduces Hwang Dongsoo, a major antagonist in the series.

The episode also features Jinwoo's second meeting with Yoo Jinho, who shares his goal of becoming a Guild Master and invites Jinwoo to join forces.

Hwang Dongsoo makes his debut while the protagonist enters his first S-Rank dungeon in Solo Leveling episode 7

Solo Leveling episode 7 opening events: Jinchul receives a report of the C-Rank dungeon while Jinho invites Jinwoo to form a party

Expand Tweet

Solo Leveling episode 7 begins with Woo Jinchul receiving a report about the D and E Rank hunters successfully defeating the C-Rank dungeon where Hwang Dongsuk and his party perished.

This incident catches Jinchul’s interest due to Jinwoo's involvement, as the latter previously survived the Double Dungeon. Additionally, Jinchul learns about the death of Hwang Dongsuk, the older brother of the infamous S-Rank hunter Hwang Dongsoo, hinting at intriguing narrative developments to come.

Jinwoo and Jinho's second meeting (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The narrative then shifts to a brief conversation between Jinwoo and Jinah, during which Jinwoo discovers a new skill – detoxification.

After that, the story transitions to Jinwoo's second encounter with Jinho. The new hunter proposes forming a party with Jinwoo to complete 19 dungeon raids, allowing Jinho to qualify as a Guild Master. He offers Jinwoo 30 billion in exchange for his cooperation. However, Jinwoo declines the offer.

Solo Leveling episode 7: Jinwoo’s first enemy is introduced with Hwang Dongsoo’s debut, Jinwoo acquires a secret quest

Hwang Dongsoo makes his debut (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the unfolding events of Solo Leveling episode 7, the narrative introduces one of the show’s major antagonists, Hwang Dongsoo, the brother of the deceased Hwang Dongsuk.

Dongsoo investigates the circumstances surrounding his brother's death in the C-Rank dungeon and concludes that his brother’s death was a murder, setting the stage for his future conflict with Sung Jinwoo. This development hints at the pivotal role Dongsoo will play in the show's unfolding plot.

Jinwoo in episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the following narrative, Jinwoo finishes his daily quests and surpasses the initial goals, unlocking a secret quest in the process. As a reward, he receives a key to an S-Rank dungeon – the Demon Castle.

Moreover, Jinwoo discovers that inside this dungeon lies the Elixir of Life, a potion possessing the power to cure all diseases with its magical properties. This revelation reignites Jinwoo's hopes of finding a cure for his mother's Eternal Sleep disease.

Solo Leveling episode 7: Jinwoo faces Hell’s Gatekeeper Cerberus in the S-Rank dungeon

Expand Tweet

In Solo Leveling episode 7, Sung Jinwoo takes a moment to visit his slumbering mother at the hospital before entering the S-Rank dungeon. Upon entering, he confronts the formidable Hell’s Gatekeeper Cerberus and a thrilling showdown takes place.

However, Jinwoo finds himself at a disadvantage as the boss enters a rage mode, enhancing its already formidable abilities, and pushing Jinwoo to his limits in the battle.

Jinwoo fights Cerberus (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While recovering and hiding from the relentless assault of Cerberus, Sung Jinwoo recalls his poison nullification ability and decides to use Kasaka’s Venom Gland. Despite the damaging effects it inflicts on his muscles, this grants him enhanced physical endurance.

When Cerberus attacks once more, Jinwoo finds himself better equipped to withstand the onslaught. As the monster's rage mode ends, Jinwoo seizes the opportunity to engage it directly. Though he struggles and narrowly avoids death, Jinwoo ultimately emerges victorious over the formidable adversary.

Solo Leveling episode 7 closing events: Jinwoo defeats Cerberus and acquires the formula for the Elixir of Life

Jinwoo struggles against the Gatekeeper (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After his grueling encounter with Hell’s Castle Gatekeeper, Sung Jinwoo reviews his rewards and discovers that he has obtained another key – the Castle Door Key. Additionally, he unlocks the crafting formula for the Elixir of Life. However, the System informs him that the necessary ingredients for crafting the potion are located inside the Demon’s Castle.

Despite his victory over Cerberus, Jinwoo realizes that his current level is insufficient to face the Castle. Solo Leveling episode 7 concludes with Jinwoo resolving to return for the Elixir once he has further strengthened his abilities.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2024.