Solo Leveling Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Episode 7 is set to be broadcast at 12 AM JST on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in Japan on Tokyo MX and other channels according to the anime’s official website. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms at 7 AM PT on Saturday, February 17.

Solo Leveling Episode 7 will likely focus on the aftermath of Sung Jinwoo’s rampage in the C Rank gate. Woo Jinchul and Yoo Jinho will both have larger roles to play in the episode, and their respective dynamics with Jinwoo will be more fleshed out.

Solo Leveling Episode 7 release date and time

Jinwoo's Massacre (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 7 will be aired in Japan at 12 Am JST on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday February 17, 2024 07:00 am Central Standard Time Saturday February 17, 2024 09:00 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday February 17, 2024 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 17, 2024 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday February 17, 2024 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 17, 2024 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 17, 2024 11:00 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday February 18, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 7

Jinho in episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 7 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV on Japanese television. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately an hour after the Japanese TV broadcast.

Crunchyroll will also make the episode available in India. Medialink has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. Every one of the aforementioned streaming platforms requires a membership.

Solo Leveling Episode 6 Recap

Hwang Dongsuk in episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling Episode 6, titled “The Real Hunt Begins”, Sung Jinwoo used his expertise to defeat the C-rank dungeon boss with the help of his pending Status Recovery. This impressed Jinho, who suspected Jinwoo of being a false ranker and a psychopath. Out of both gratitude and fear, Jinho’s attitude towards Jinwoo became more respectful.

Soon, Hwang Dongsuk’s group returned and gave Jinho, who they had learned to be the son of Yoo Jin Architectures, the offer to rejoin them only if he would kill Jinwoo. When Jinho refused, Hwang and others prepared to kill both of them when Jinwoo got warnings from the System about the malintent of the advancing hunters.

The System gave him the quest to eliminate every hunter who intended harm toward him. Realizing that the System was only using him, Jinwoo resolved to use it as well and systematically killed all of the hunters other than Jinho. In the USA, Hwang Dongsoo woke up.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Episode 7

Episode 6 added a few minutes of anime original scenes of Woo Jinchul and Go Gunhee, and thus adapted only 4 chapters from the Webtoon, chapters 21 – 24. The seventh episode will likely adapt chapters 25-28. This will canonically introduce Hwang Dongsoo to the anime.

According to the preview, the episode is titled “Let’s See How Far I Can Go”. Episode 7 will focus on Jinwoo’s relationship with Jinho and the new deal they strike as well as explore the latter’s motivation. It will also feature Jinwoo’s first foray into an S-Rank gate. It might also introduce Kang Taeshik near the end of the episode and bring back Song Chiyul and Lee Joohee.