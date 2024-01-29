What is the System in Solo Leveling? Sung Jinwoo’s unique power, explained

Since the start of the Solo Leveling anime, fans have been intrigued by Sung Jin-Woo's journey to becoming a strong Hunter. He was infamously known as the weakest Hunter. Fortunately, due to a turn of events, he received the opportunity to become strong through a magical power called the System.

Solo Leveling's setting is such that every Hunter is assigned a class rank. However, they are unable to level up. This means that if a character is assigned an E class rank, no matter how much they train or fight, they cannot level up. However, through the magical program - System that Sung Jin-Woo received, it seems like he is set to be an exception. So, what is the System?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling: What is the System?

The System as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The System is a magical program that chose Sung Jin-Woo as its Player after the events that took place in the Double Dungeon at the beginning of the series. As evident from the anime, the System helps Sung Jin-Woo train, giving him the rare ability to level up in strength beyond any known limits.

The System was created by the hidden boss of the Double Dungeon - Architect to breed a a human vessel for the King of the Dead and the Monarch of the Shadows - Ashborn. After witnessing Sung Jin-Woo sacrifice himself for his raid party in the Double Dungeon, the System chose him as a Player. This granted Sung Jin-Woo the rare ability to level up in strength.

Sung Jin-Woo pulling out a sword from his inventory (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The System only resembles a video game interface so that the Player - Sung Jin-Woo could easily adapt to it. The magical program provided the protagonist with system quests that offered him unique rewards. Besides that, the System granted him an unlimited inventory, an in-built store, and access to an in-game gold currency that he could use to obtain items.

While the Architect wishes to make Jin-Woo strong, the protagonist isn't aware of it and does not learn about this until later. Hence, the anime is set to see several moments where the System will do its best to keep him alive. This includes automatically activating his passive skills and giving him quests to slaughter his enemies who were trying to kill him.

Who are the Architect and Ashborn?

Ashborn as seen in the Solo Leveling webcomic (Image via Kakao)

The Architect was the hidden boss of the Double Dungeon. He wished to breed a strong human vessel for Ashborn. Thus, he created the System and moderated the same. He had seemingly gone to Ashborn himself, granting him help to find a human vessel.

As for Ashborn, eons ago, he was a Ruler who fought against the Monarchs. However, a turn of events saw the Absolute Being turn him into a Shadow Monarch. Centuries later, Ashborn followed the Monarchs to the human world, hoping to escape the world of chaos. Around this time, he began his search for a human vessel with some help from the Architect.