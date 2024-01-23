Solo Leveling: When does Sung Jin-Woo's appearance change? Explained

Solo Leveling is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year. This series was originally a webnovel which later received a webtoon adaptation of the same. Now, the anime adaptation has begun airing the episodes and the reception has been phenomenal, to say the least.

The main character of the series is Sung Jin-Woo who is an extremely low-level hunter. The only reason he took on this job is because of the monetary strain that his family is currently facing and he wants to be the one who provides. But, he finds it extremely hard to make things work since he isn’t the strongest hunter and gets assigned low-tier missions that don’t have the best returns.

Much like most shonen protagonists, Sung Jin-Woo will also become stronger. Those who have read the webtoon know that his appearance changes drastically over the course of the series. Let’s understand when that happens as well as predict the episode which will showcase this change in appearance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling webtoon and novel.

When does Sung Jin-Woo’s appearance change in the

Solo Leveling webtoon and novel?

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in chapter 46 of the manhwa (Image via Chugong)

Sung Jin-Woo’s appearance changes drastically in chapter 46 of the Solo Leveling webtoon series. This is the seventh story arc of the webtoon series titled Job Change Arc. By the time readers reach chapter 46, Sung Jin-Woo would have undergone rigorous training and survived numerous life-threatening encounters, which would allow him to grow stronger.

This is what causes the massive change in his appearance, and it can be seen when he visits Jinah in her school. Sung Jinah is the protagonist’s brother, and she needs him to visit her school for the parent-teacher meeting.

Sung-Jin Woo's appearance in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jin-Woo was recovering and was quite late to the meeting. However, he put on formal clothes and made an effort to look presentable. That paired with his constantly-evolving physique and his hair made him look completely different. His own sister found it very hard to recognize him. Fans who have read the Solo Leveling manhwa are quite excited about the anime adaptation of this chapter.

Given that the animation studio is adapting about 5 or more chapters for every episode, we believe that Solo Leveling episode 7 or episode 8 is when anime-only fans will be able to witness Sung Jin-Woo’s new avatar. Now is the perfect time for anime-only fans to understand how Sung Jin-Woo’s physique is evolving at such a high rate by taking a deeper dive into his power.

More about Sung Jin-Woo’s powers in Solo Leveling

Expand Tweet

Sung Jin-Woo has been chosen as one of the players of the System, a mysterious magical program. It gave him a rare ability in the Solo Leveling series, one that allowed him to upgrade and level up his skill set by surviving near-death situations and working on his physical form.

Much like a video game, he faces real-life challenges and surviving them grants him points and skills. He can unlock various skills and upgrade his strength and vitality. The harsh workout routine paired with constant raids made his appearance change substantially in the webtoon, which will be shown in the anime soon.

Stay tuned for more manhwa, anime, and manga news as 2024 progresses.