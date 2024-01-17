Is Solo Leveling based on a video game? Explained

Solo Leveling Episode 3, slated for release on January 21, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in Sung Jinwoo's journey as he transitions into a revered and formidable hunter. The ongoing anime, spanning 12 episodes, is poised to comprehensively adapt the Jeju Island arc.

This series is primarily a power fantasy with hints of other genres sprinkled in. The overall "rebirth" of Sung Jinwoo, as featured in the manga and anime, along with the odd RPG-like system, has led fans to ask whether this series is originally based on a video game.

Although Netmarble announced that they are developing an RPG game based on the light novel in 2022, the Solo Leveling anime is not based on this game.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series.

Solo Leveling is based on a light novel

Hunter Cha Hae-In as shown in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling, also known as Only I Level Up, started out as a South Korean web novel written by Chugong, serialized on Kakao's digital platform KakaoPage in June 2016 and later published by D&C Media under their Papyrus label in November of the same year.

The manhwa adaptation propelled this series to unprecedented popularity, remaining the preferred medium for fans. With a total of 200 chapters, encompassing main story arcs, "what if" scenarios, and an epilogue, the intricacies of Sung Jin-Woo's journey unfold vividly in the visual storytelling of the manhwa.

Sung Jin-Woo as shown in the anime (Image via A1-Pictures)

While this series has been adapted into an anime based in Korea, it is not inherently tied to the concept of video games. The narrative unfolds within the confines of Korea, as emphasized in both the manhwa and the anime.

The story, centered around Sung Jin-Woo, an initially weak E-Rank hunter who gains extraordinary abilities from the System, is steeped in a power system reminiscent of RPG games. His journey involves leveling up and accumulating power, a theme often found in video game narratives.

The progression of strength and the incorporation of a leveling system are narrative devices that align with the tropes commonly found in the RPG genre. In addition, the intricate world-building, involving different realms, monarchs, rulers, and hunters, adds depth to the storyline, but it doesn't place the series in the category of a video game adaptation.

Hunter Joo-Hee as shown in the anime (Image via A1-Pictures)

Moreover, this series is also not an isekai anime, a genre where characters are transported to a different world. Sung Jin-Woo doesn't find himself in an alternate reality. Instead, he navigates a world intricately connected to our own, filled with dungeons, magical beasts, and powerful hunters.

The series' origin as a Korean web novel turned webtoon, coupled with the intricacies of its power system and world-building, contributes to its unique identity as a captivating power fantasy that has resonated with audiences beyond its literary beginnings.

Final Thoughts

As the Solo Leveling anime unfolds, with only two episodes released, anticipation grows for the upcoming Episode 3. Animated by A-1 Pictures, the series has garnered an overwhelmingly positive reception, affirming its transition from web novel to webtoon and now to the anime medium.