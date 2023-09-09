10 best webtoons you should start reading today

Webtoons are a relat­ively new form of media and have gained wides­pread popularity in recent years, thanks to popular series like Tower of God and The God of Highs­chool. Moreover, some of these stories have even been adapted into anime series or are reported to be under production, which only contributed to the popularity of the original webtoon series.

From Solo Leveling to Jungle Juice, these webtoons have captivated the attention of readers and have amassed a large fan following over the years. Whether somebody is a beginner or a long-time fans, this list will introduce ten webtoons that have excited readers and explain why they deserve a spot on everyone's reading list.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for several popular webtoons.

Solo Leveling, Windbreaker, and 8 other webtoons that you should start reading today

1) Solo Leveling

Solo Leve­lling, a webtoon that has garnered imme­nse popularity worldwide, stands out for its seamle­ss combination of several intresting elements. With stunning illustrations that break life into its fantastical realm and an engaging and heartfelt narrative, Solo Le­velling hits all the right notes.

The protagonist, Sung Jin Woo, is truly endearing and lends de­pth to this thrilling power fantasy. Adapted from the acclaime­d Korean web novel of the same name by Chugong, this webtoon serves as the foundation for its widespread acclaim. Reportedly, Solo Levelling is schedule­d to receive an anime­ adaptation in 2024, which has since sky-rocketed the series' popularity as fans wait for the anime.

2) Tower of God

S.I.U's Tower of God has established itself as a unique story, often being referred to as the 'One Piece­ of Webtoons' due to its impressive­ worldbuilding, extensive and dive­rse characters, complicated powe­r system, and intriguing sense of myste­ry. With over 500 chapters, reade­rs continue to be enthralle­d by the ongoing narrative.

The story re­volves around Bam, an outsider in the realm of the Tower. This colossal structure comprises numerous floors, and whoever reaches the summit, they gain ultimate­ power. Bam's outsider status adds depth to the narrative, which influences his own destiny and the fate of the Tower itself. Tower of God thus takes readers on an extraordinary journey through a world filled with mystery and adventure­. Given its hit status, this webtoon deserves to be on everyone;s reading list.

3) The God of Highschool

The God of High School by Yongje Park is one of the few webtoons that has received anime adaptations in recent times. Interestingly, the series has nothing to do with high school other than the fact that the characters start out as high school students. The anime centers around Jin Mori and his participation in the God of High School fighting tournament.

The webtoons later transitions into a showdown of gods and other mythical beings that has plot twists at every other corner. Moreover, the power system is complex as it revolves around real fighting. Suffice to say, this series arguably has some of the best fight sequences.

4) Noblesse

Written by Son Je-ho and illustrated by Lee Kwangsu, Noblesse is an engaging webtoon that skill­fully combines a well-de­veloped plot with humor, action, and emotional moments. The story has the ability to evoke both laughter and deep emotions, making it a compe­lling read for all. Moreover, its vast universe, strong character growth, and exciting action sequences ensure that readers remain capti­vated throughout.

For those who can indulge in a binge-reading session without the agony of waiting for updates, Noblesse is an even more satis­fying journey. As such, this webtoon deserves the attention of anyone seeking an enjoyable and immersive reading experience.

5) Lookism

Lookism is one of the most talked about webtoons because of the diverse set of characters who have their own motivations and their own complicated styles. Written and illustrated by Park Tae-jun, the story revolves around Daniel Park who often finds himself at the unfortunate end of vigorous bullying.

As for the synopsis, Daniel Park finds himself later switching between two different bodies due to some strange reason. The whole story thus revolves around the mystery of his second body while also incorporating the story of different crews run by teenagers. The plot mainly covers the fighting between the different crews and their own motivations. Lookism has some of the best art and characters in the webtoon sphere, along with many different fighting styles that are adopted by all the different characters.

6) Omniscient Reader

Co-authored by UMI and singNsong, Omniscient Reader is the webtoon adaptation of the popular Korean light novel, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. The story incorporates action, mystery, and thriller genres splendidly. It is centered around the regression genre of stories where the main character goes back in time in order to undo the happenings of the original timeline. However, the story has a unique twist.

As for the plot, Kim Dokja is a somewhat depressed adult who spends his mundane days working for a game-dev company, with his only source of excitement being a novel that is centered around surviving in a post-apocalyptic world. Later, his own world becomes the so-called post-apocalyptic world with him being a reader who witnesses the story and tries to street it away from the original ending to an ending he wants.

7) Eleceed

From the works of Son Je-Ho with illustrations by ZHENA, Eleceed is yet another that has been making waves for quite some time. It might seem like a generic power fantasy at first glance, but readers who stick by will learn that it is much more than that. The story revolves around Jiwoo, his growth, philosophy, his discovery of his powers, as well as his place in the world.

The plot sees Seo Jiwoo and a world where individuals with powers are known as awakeners exist. He later finds himself under the tutelage of Kayden Break, an awakener who is notorious for being battle-crazed and often finds strong opponents for battle with disregard for his own surroundings or well-being. The story then delves into Jiwoo's training towards becoming a strong awakener and Kayden Break's injury which led him to become a cat.

8) Wind Breaker

Wind Breaker is by far one of the most iconic webtoon on this list. Written and illustrated by Yongseok Jo, the story revolves around Jay Jo, a Korean high school student. He finds himself studying rigorously, with his only passion and source of excitement being cycling, which was inspired by his late uncle who was an international-level cyclist but later took his own life due to allegations of doping.

After this, Jay Jo decides to make a crew along with some of his friends to participate in the League of Street Cycling tournament. The story then delves into the origin of the tournament how Jay's uncle was involved in it, which eventually led to his downfall. Wind Breaker's art style seems rather bland towards the earlier chapters, but it evolves alongside the character in the story.

9) Doom Breaker

Cheong Dam (Blue-Deep)'s Doom Breaker is yet another action-packed manhwa that is also based on regression. The story revolves around Zephyr who was nothing more than a toy for the gods that oversaw his world and the war against demons that eventually engulfed it. Zephyr later blackmails the gods and the angels to send him back in time to undo the tragic fate that befell it and his loved ones.

The story adds a sense of urgency and intrigue as Zephyr takes a lot of buffs with him from the gods. However, those buffs act as a double-edged sword who also harm and try to sabotage Zephyr throughout his journey.

10) Jungle Juice

Hyeong Eun and JUDER's Jungle Juice is by far the most unique webtoon on this list. The webtoon revolves around Suchan Jang, a really popular model college student, who somehow comes in contact with the drug known as Jungle Juice. This turns him into a human-dragonfly hybrid, which alienates him from his own life.

Suchan then discovers that there are other people like him in a special college named The Nest. Following this, he journey towards overcoming adversaries to get his hands on an antidote that can undo his hybrid condition.

