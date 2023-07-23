10 Best Manhwa to read in 2023

Manhwa, which originated in South Korea, shares similarities with manga but has its own unique charm. In recent times, it has emerged as a major source of entertainment, captivating audiences with its fresh and boundary-pushing narratives. This type of comic has grown in popularity majorly due to its stunning visual depiction and engaging storytelling.

Manhwa, with its diverse genres and captivating storytelling styles, has enchanted readers worldwide. From thrilling action sequences to heartfelt romances, it offers an immersive reading experience for all. As 2023 progresses, the number of options increases even more, making it difficult to select the best ones to read.

This article offers handpicked recommendations for readers to choose from to keep themselves hooked this year.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and does not rank the Manhwas in any particular order.

From Dreaming Freedom to Solo Leveling: 10 manhwa to read in 2023

1) Dreaming Freedom

Dreaming Freedom is a must-read manhwa in 2023. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dreaming Freedom is an ongoing manhwa by 2L that masterfully explores the theme of obsession. This psychological thriller romance series combines mystery, psychology, brutality, and dark romance, with a surprising dash of cuteness, creating an exceptional masterpiece.

Despite its unconventional fusion, the series skillfully maintains an ideal balance among these elements. Additionally, the male lead, Siyun Baek has a fanbase of his own. Siyun's toxic obsession with Jeongmin Choi, the female lead, portrayed through the artist's stunning illustrations, serves as the main attraction of the manhwa.

Dreaming Freedom is definitely not a manhwa for everyone as the content is mildly mature and contains several trigger warnings. However, for readers looking for an intense story that deals with elements of violence and dark romance with a gripping plot, this can be the best manhwa for them in 2023.

2) The God of Highschool

The God of High School (Image via webtoon)

The God of High School is a popular South Korean manhwa written and illustrated by Yongje Park. It is not a new release but definitely worth reading as it has positive reviews leading it to receive an anime adaptation too. For those looking for an action-packed entertaining read The God of High School could be the one for them.

With quirky elements and a smoothly-paced narrative, the story is also supported by great action and well-developed characters. It follows the journey of Mori Jin, a 17-year-old martial artist from South Korea, who is invited to participate in a Martial Arts competition called The God of High School.

The tournament is sponsored by a suspicious corporation that offers a prize wherein any of the winner's wishes will be granted without any questions asked. However, the hidden purpose of the tournament is to identify humans capable of awakening Charyeok - a supernatural power loaned to someone by one of the many Gods.

3) Trapped / Olgami

Olgami/Trapped is a must-read manhwa in 2023. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Trapped is a suspenseful thriller by the artist named HAEMURI that combines dark romance and vampire themes. Similar to Dreaming Freedom, this story captivates the new generation with its manipulative characters and complex and dark narrative. Both male and female protagonists share equal prominence, attracting readers who enjoy complex romantic stories.

With an impressive rating of 9.78 on Webtoon, Trapped also known as Olgami is undeniably a worthwhile read. Beyond exploring romance, it precisely explores elements such as human behavior. The story follows Chae-a Han and Yunsu Park, who appear as angels at church but hide deep secrets.

Chae-a is an ex-convict, and Yunsu is a vampire. Blackmailed by Yunsu for a crime she didn't commit, Chae-a seeks an escape, but fate brings them together, leading to a life-or-death game of cat and mouse. As their paths intertwine, they fall deeper into each other's traps.

4) Wind Breaker

Wind Breaker is a must-read webcomic in 2023. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wind Breaker stands to be one of the best sports manhwas of recent times, delivering a masterfully constructed story that revolves around the thrilling world of cycling. It is Yongseok Jo's creation that has over 300 million views and an amazing 9.91 rating on Webtoon.

It presents an intriguing plot that touches on sports, friendship, love, and sportsmanship. For fans seeking a sports manhwa with a compelling storyline and well-developed characters, Wind Breaker promises to keep them invested throughout 2023.

The manhwa follows the story of Jo Ja-Hyun's life. From being a brilliant student to pursuing his passion for cycling. As the story progresses, it becomes more fascinating with the appearance of his friends, opponents, blossoming love life, personal growth, and a whole lot of exciting adventures.

5) Devil Number 4

Devil Number 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Devil Number 4 is yet another thrilling romance from the supernatural genre that made its place on the list. It stands out for its well-constructed, complex, and gripping narrative. This webtoon is created by jangjin and woombeee has an amazing rating of 9.76 and has received over 100 million views.

Despite its success, the manhwa could be considered underrated, as its detailed plot truly deserves much more exposure. The manhwa follows the story of a poor, unlucky student facing life's hardships.

da(r)ling @dalslings pic.twitter.com/KPVrjVkIls i’m going to convince people to read devil number 4 on webtoon because IT’S SO DAMN GOOD..the manhwa clearly exceeded my expectations with beautiful art and a refreshing story full of mixed emotions

When a very powerful devil appears, offering her good fortune and anything she desires, she rejects the offer without hesitation, determined to fulfill her basic needs through hard work. However, the devil cannot give up, as it's his job to make her willingly sell her soul.

As he proceeds to follow her, they become unexpectedly entangled in a bond of love, leading to a more complex and deep plot. Fans in search of a hidden gem, a layered story that is full of mysteries, twists, and strong characters, will find Devil Number 4 a great pick for 2023.

6) unOrdinary

John from unOrdinary (Image via Sportskeeda)

unOrdinary, created by the artist uru-chan, is one of Webtoon's most popular manhwas, with an outstanding 1 billion views and a 9.74 rating it is a must-read for everyone. The story showcases exceptional character design and a gripping narrative that beautifully blends action and fantasy elements.

The story is set in a superhero-themed world and follows John, an apparently normal teenager attending a high school where the social elite possesses extraordinary powers. However, as the story progresses, John's hidden past emerges, threatening to damage the school's social order and much more.

As he embarks on a destiny-defining journey, John encounters difficulties from every aspect of life, with battles, frenemies, and deadly conspiracies awaiting at each turn. UnOrdinary could be the best pick for anyone searching for an exciting superhero-themed manhwa to read in 2023.

7) Operation: True Love

Operation: True Love (Image via Sportskeeda)

Operation: True Love is an ongoing high school romance manhwa, written by kkokkalee and illustrated by Dledumb that publishes a new chapter every Friday. The webcomic is currently trending on various social media platforms, engaging readers with its portrayal of a love triangle and captivating characters, garnering over 100 million views and an impressive 9.79 rating.

The story follows Su-ae Shim, who has been dating her indifferent boyfriend, Minu Kang, for years. She often wishes she could be more like her charismatic stepsister, Ra-im. However, life takes an unexpected turn when Su-ae discovers Jellypop, a sentient flip phone which has a lot to say about her love life.

As Su-ae grows distant from Minu and encounters Minu's friend, Eunhyeok, after being cheated on, a new chapter of her life begins. This introduces exciting new characters and finally, after years of not feeling valued by her ex-boyfriend, she gradually finds herself in a potential love triangle.

Operation: True Love is a must-read in 2023 for anyone looking for a more laid-back reading experience or a sweet high school romance series. It has soft male characters along with the elements of blossoming love, and a love triangle.

8) Lookism

Lookism is a must-read in 2023. (Image via webtoon)

Lookism is an exceptionally great manhwa by Taejun Park. Despite being an ongoing webcomic, it has acquired widespread recognition that led to it receiving adaptations as a Chinese television series and a Korean animated series. Presently, it has over 700 million views and an impressive 9.78 rating on Webtoon.

The manhwa narrates the story of Daniel, an unattractive loner who unexpectedly wakes up in a different body that is tall, handsome, and cooler than ever. With his newfound ability, he starts on a new journey, determined to achieve what was before beyond reach.

The narrative along with an entertaining plot reflects reality by highlighting the difference in treatment one receives based on looks. Lookism is a highly recommended manhwa for it has excellent character development and a compelling narrative that is sure to keep readers engaged throughout 2023.

9) Sweet Home

Sweet Home is a must-read in 2023. (Image via webtoon)

Sweet Home is an immensely popular manhwa that is written by Kim Carnby and illustrated by Hwang Young-chan. Under the Horror Thriller Apocalyptic genre, it is one of the best webcomics out there. Sweet Home has been adapted by Studio Dragon and Studio N into a Netflix series of the same name that further added to its popularity.

Sweet Home tells the story of an isolated high school student who experiences an unexpected family tragedy that forces him to abandon his home. However, his new reality turns out to be far more terrifying, as he encounters monsters set on eradicating humanity. Now he must battle to save the world before it is too late.

With over 200 million views and an impressive rating of 9.85, this manhwa is a must-read in the thriller and horror genre. Its immersive story, excellent character design, and survival trope are certain to captivate fans and keep them engaged throughout 2023.

10) Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling is a must-read in 2023. (Image via webtoon)

Solo Leveling is one of the most popular Korean manhwa based on Chugong's novel of the same name that has gained a global audience. Though not a newly released manhwa, Solo Leveling is a must-read due to the much-anticipated anime adaptation scheduled for release in 2024.

This presents a great opportunity for fans to revisit or begin this webcomic. With its exceptional characters and captivating narrative, Solo Levelling ranks among the best manhwas to read in 2023.

The story transports readers to a world infested with deadly monsters from another dimension, threatening humanity's existence. The only hope lies in Hunters, humans with special abilities who fight these creatures.

Sung Jinwoo, a rank-E Hunter, was considered the weakest until he encountered the mysterious System that selects him as its sole player and granted him the power to level up. With these newfound abilities, Sung Jinwoo sets out on a mission to become the strongest Hunter and save the world.