Will there be a The God of High School Season 2? Explained

Manhwas like The God of High School being adapted into anime series has been in vogue in the anime industry ever since the success of shows like Noblesse and Tower of God. The hero narrative of the protagonist Mori Jin, was directed by South Korean director Sunghoo Park, under the production of MAPPA studios.

Adapted from the eponymous Webtoon written by Yongje Park, the series went on to bag several nominations in the 5th Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Following the massive success, the fandom has since been in anticipation for the series to continue. In this article, we will talk about the scope of a second season.

Will The God of High School anime return with a second season?

The anime series The God of High School has not been renewed for a second season yet, much to the disappointment of the fandom. MAPPA has remained silent on the matter ever since dropping the final episode on September 28, 2020. Fans are, however, still hopeful that a second season will be happening in the near future, given the critical acclaim the anime received upon release.

Originally published online in South Korea’s leading webcomic platform Naver Webtoon, The God of High School currently has a total of over 300 chapters. Fans have figured out that the 13-episode anime ends in Chapter 112, which dictates that a new season is definitely supposed to happen if the creators of the show wish to remain loyal to the source material.

The final episode of the series ends with Mori losing his memories as a God and Mira and Daewi declaring that they must seek out the Monkey King in order to restore them. The cliffhanger ending further solidifies the necessity of a new season, which is expected to continue the Jin Taejin arc of the manhwa.

The voice cast for the series includes popular seiyuus who have previously worked on recent hits like Noblesse, Handyman Saitō in Another World, Haikyu!!, Bungo Stary Dogs and more. It can be expected that the cast will return for the next season as well. Some of the main characters of the show and their respective voice actors are:

Mori Jin: Tatsumaru Tachibana

Daewi Han: Kentarō Kumagai

Mira Yoo: Ayaka Ōhashi

Ilpyo Park: Kōki Uchiyama

Seungchul Baek: Yūya Uchida

Manseok Gang: Tomokazu Sugita

Gamdo Go: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Taek Jegal: Kenjiro Tsuda

Taejin Jin: Kazuhiro Yamaji

The first season of The God of High School is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia. Here is how the series is summarized on the official website of Crunchyroll:

"Jin Mori has proclaimed himself the strongest high schooler. His life changes when he's invited to participate in "God of High School," a tournament to determine the strongest high schooler of all. He's told that if he wins, any wish he makes will be granted..."

It continues:

"All the participants are powerful contenders who fight their hardest for their own wishes. What awaits them at the end of the tournament? A chaotic battle between unbelievably strong high school students is about to begin!"

