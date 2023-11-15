What's the story of Solo Leveling? Everything to know before the anime begins

With the Solo Leveling anime set to be released in January 2024, anime fans have been looking forward to the same. However, as evident from the hype surrounding the series online, it is clear that many fans who have been looking forward to it may have already read the series' manhwa or manga.

To help those who are unfamiliar with the series' plot, we have put together a brief overview of the story of Solo Leveling. This should help fans be prepared for the upcoming anime's release. Additionally, only the key details shall be revealed here, meaning that fans need not worry that their anime experience will get spoiled after going through this piece.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

What's the story of Solo Leveling anime?

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Ten years before the anime's story began, "the Gate" appeared, connecting the real world with the realm of magic and monsters. This event effectively caused human beings to come in contact with vile beasts. To fight these deadly beasts and protect mankind from annihilation, ordinary people received supernatural abilities. These human beings with supernatural abilities were called "Hunters."

One of these Hunters was the 20-year-old Sung Jin-Woo, who was so notoriously weak that he was known as the "World's Weakest Hunter." This was because his powers were so low that he was a weakling even compared to an E-Rank Hunter. Nevertheless, Sung Jin-Woo needed to keep hunting monsters in low-rank Gates to pay for his mother's medical expenses.

Fortunately, in a twist of fate, his miserable life changed. One day, after narrowly surviving an overwhelmingly powerful dungeon that nearly wiped out his entire party, Sung Jin-Woo found himself in a hospital three days later. There, he was introduced to a mysterious program called the System that chose him as its sole player.

The System introduced itself to the protagonist through a mysterious screen that floated before him. The Quest Log demanded that Sung Jin-Woo complete an unrealistically intense training program or face severe consequences. While the protagonist is set to be reluctant at first, he will comply later. As Jin-Woo completes the training programs, he transforms into the world's most fearsome Hunter.

Hae-In Cha as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Moreover, this upgrade allows Sung Jin-Woo to convert any beast he killed into a loyal minion called a shadow. Upon gaining enormous strength and mysterious abilities, Jin-Woo is set to go on a journey to fight all kinds of enemies and discover the true source of his powers.

What can fans expect from the series?

Given that the above portion is just the plot, fans can expect that portion of the story to take place within the first two episodes. These two episodes are set to receive an early premiere in December.

After that, fans can expect the Solo Leveling anime to focus on world-building, including Sung Jin-Woo meeting other characters like Cha Hae-In, Sung Jin-Ah, Yoo Jin-Ho, etc. With that, his journey should effectively start to take shape.

