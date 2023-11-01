Solo Leveling anime reveals special early screening and opening theme by Kpop Group Tomorrow X Together 

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, the Solo Leveling anime's official website unveiled that the anime was set to have an early screening of the first two episodes. Additionally, it revealed its theme song, which was set to be performed by Sawano Hiroyuki and the Kpop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).

Solo Leveling was initially a South Korean web novel written by Chugong. It was later given a webtoon adaptation by Jang Sung-rak (aka Dubu). Following the artist's death, A-1 Pictures announced its decision to give the webtoon an anime adaptation. The anime is set to premiere in Jan. 2024.

Solo Leveling anime announces theme song and early screening details

Expand Tweet

On Nov. 1, the Solo Leveling anime's official website released a new promotional video revealing that the series was set to have an early screening ahead of its worldwide release in Jan. 2024.

The early screening was set to premiere the anime's first two episodes in Tokyo, Seoul and Los Angeles in December. The early screening is set to take place in Seoul and Tokyo on Dec. 12. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles premiere is set to take place on Dec. 14.

Hae-In Cha/Shizuku Kosaka as seen in the Solo Leveling anime PV (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Japanese premiere will take place at United Cinemas Toyosu. The event will feature a screening, followed by greetings from the voice cast members.

The three voice cast members confirmed to attend the event are Taito Ban (Jin-Woo Sung/Shun Mizushino), Ueda Reina (Hae-In Cha/Shizuku Kosaka) and Genta Nakamura (Yoo Jinho/Kenta Morohishi).

Fans can visit the anime's website for more information about the premiere's venue and tickets.

Jin-Woo Sung/Shun Mizushino as seen in the Solo Leveling anime PV (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Moreover, the anime unveiled key details about its theme song with a 30-second preview within the promotional video itself. The theme song will be called "LEveL," and it will be performed by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Sawano Hiroyuki has previously worked in anime like Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, 86: Eighty-Six, and Blue Exorcist. Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has previously created theme songs for Black Clover and World Trigger.

What is Solo Leveling anime about?

Jin-Woo Sung/Shun Mizushino as seen in the Solo Leveling PV (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Solo Leveling anime follows the story of the world's weakest Hunter Sung Jin-Woo.

Despite his measly strength, he kept hunting monsters from low-level gates to pay for his mother's medical expenses. One day, after Jin-Woo was left to die after a mission gone wrong, he found himself in a hospital bed with a screen hovering in front of him.

The quest log on this screen helped Jin-Woo level up and become one of the world's most fearsome Hunters.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.