Solo Leveling anime release information, cast, what to expect, and more

A Solo Leveling anime has been long in the making and now there is a lot more concrete information surrounding it. The successful South Korean web novel series by Chugong has been a major success and its anime adaptation is set to be released in 2024, with the story of Sung Jin-woo getting more attention.

Filled with dungeons, battles, and mysteries galore, the protagonist of the anime must navigate these hurdles and twists as the plot progresses, making the Solo Leveling anime one of the most interesting offerings in the industry in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling anime series.

Everything we know about the Solo Leveling anime series

Release information

As of this writing, there are no very specific dates regarding the release of the Solo Leveling anime series. However, a recent trailer says that the series is going to be released in the winter of 2024, which covers most of the first quarter of the upcoming year.

A specific release date is certain to be announced in the coming months, but there is no information about that at the moment.

The cast

The web novel series is going to be adapted by A-1 Pictures, an anime studio mostly known for their work with series such as Black Butler, Fairy Tail, Sword Art Online, and The Seven Deadly Sins. The collaboration was announced during Anime Expo back in 2022.

The staff of the project includes Shunsuke Nakashige, who is going to be the director of the series, Tomoko Sudo, who is going to be the character designer, Hiroyuki Sawano, who is going to compose the music for the anime, and Noboru Kimura, who is going to be the one responsible for making the script.

It has also been announced that Taito Ban is going to voice Sung Jing-woo. Moreover, Genta Nakamura is expected to voice Yoo Jin-hoo, with Banjo Ging as Go Gun-hee, and Makoto Fukurawa as Woo Jin-chul. However, there are still a lot of announcements pending when it comes to the voice actors for the Solo Leveling anime.

What to expect from the anime?

Solo Leveling takes place in a world where there are people known as hunters and tasked with protecting humanity from different monsters. The main character is a weak hunter called Sung Jing-woo, who struggles with a lot of different enemies, even resulting in having most of his party killed in the process.

However, he is chosen to be a part of a System that grants him the ability to level up and get stronger, which is not usually feasible in this reality. Therefore, Ji-woo decides to use this ability to travel across different dungeons and discover the truth behind them.

