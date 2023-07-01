Solo Leveling to make major revelations on the anime at the Anime Expo 2023

Solo Leveling was one of the most anticipated anime of 2023, alongside Bleach TYBW, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and others. Furthermore, the anime was initially scheduled to be released in 2023 but was pushed back to the Winter 2024 anime lineup list due to unforeseen circumstances.

Since then, there have been no updates to the anime. However, the official website for Solo Leveling recently announced that the anime will be at Anime Expo 2023 and will share some updates.

Anime Expo is a four-day American anime convention held in Los Angeles, California, on the first weekend of July every year since 1992. The non-profit Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) is in charge of organizing the convention.

According to a tweet from the Solo Leveling account, new information will be revealed at Anime Expo 2023

On March 21, 2023, the Solo Leveling anime last shared updates on the anime by releasing the first teaser promotional video and a key visual. Since then, there have been no updates to the anime. However, on July 1, 2023, Solo Leveling's official website and Twitter account announced that the anime would share some major updates about it.

The announcement about Solo Leveling anime will be made during the Crunchyroll Industry Panel, which will take place from 3:30 pm PDT to 4:50 pm PDT on July 3, 2023. As the panel will take place at Petree Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Centre, fans will be able to hear the newest and best anime news straight from Crunchyroll. The Crunchyroll Industry Panel will be hosted by Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore.

However, no other significant news was announced. Nonetheless, as soon as the news was shared by the Solo Leveling official, fans of the series became enthralled once more, with some anticipating that a new trailer would be released. Furthermore, despite the fact that it is unclear what the information may entail, the fandom's excitement is at an all-time high, and fans appear to be delighted with the long-awaited announcement.

While the fandom appears to be ecstatic about the announcement, some are curious about the series and what it is about. For that, Crunchyroll, which owns the anime series' license, has provided a brief synopsis of Solo Leveling.

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line".

It continues:

"So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo somehow find them a way out?"

Shunsuke Nakashige, known for Sword Art Online, Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World, and other works, is the series director, while A-1 is the studio of the anime. The South Korean web novel by Chugong, illustrated by Dubu of Redice Studio, served as the inspiration for the anime.

Although it is still unclear what information the anime will reveal, a significant portion of the otaku community will certainly be impacted by it because of its large fan base. The series is one of the most widely read webtoons, and when the anime is released, it will undoubtedly become a smash hit.

Stay tuned for more Solo Leveling and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

