7 Summer 2023 anime sequels that start this July

The announcement for summer 2023 anime sequels has filled anime enthusiasts with excitement. A plethora of new and returning series awaits them, offering a wide range of choices. Some highly anticipated titles this year include Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, and Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, among others.
Those seeking comedy and romance will also find themselves spoiled for choice with options like The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 part 2, My Happy Marriage, and Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Anime fans can thus look forward to an unforgettable year brimming with incredible shows. From Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, here is the list of seven Summer 2023 anime sequels that will air in July.
Mushoku Tensei season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and five other Summer 2023 anime sequels releasing in July
1) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2
Studio: Studio Bind
Release Date: July 2, 2023
The first anime of the Summer 2023 anime sequels list is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2. The upcoming season will continue to follow protagonist Rudeus Greyrat, a 34-year-old Japanese NEET, who finds himself reborn as an infant in a fantastical world.
This second season will explore volumes 7 onwards of the light novel, tracing Rudeus's growth and his encounters with fresh trials and thrilling adventures.
2) Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2
Studio: BN Pictures
Release Date: July 3, 2023
The next in this list is Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2, which will continue to see Kunato Hyouma, a young man with the extraordinary ability to perceive malevolent spirits known as Tsukumogami.
In this second season, Hyouma and the Saenome clan confront a new breed of Tsukumogami named Onikirimaru, who are renowned for its lethal potential even against exorcists. Fans can also anticipate the return of voice actors from the first season.
3) Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
Studio: MAPPA
Release Date: July 6, 2023
The third anime in the Summer 2023 anime sequels list is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The upcoming season will be divided into two cours varying two arcs - Gojo's Past arc and the Shibuya Incident arc.
This season will span two cours, comprising a total of 23 episodes. The production will be undertaken by MAPPA, ensuring continuity of the second cour with the first season as it retains the original voice cast.
4) Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Release Date: July 7, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 would be the next anime releasing in July. This anime continues the story of Kazuya Kinoshita, a college student who hires Chizuru Mizuhara as his girlfriend.
In this new season, Kazuya and Chizuru will embark on a double date with Kazuya's childhood friend, Ruka Sarashina. The introduction of Sumi Sakurasawa, a shy girl also working as a rental girlfriend, adds an intriguing dynamic.
5) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2
Studio: Studio Pierrot
Release Date: July 8, 2023
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 is the next in line for Summer 2023 anime sequels list. It serves as the second installment of the anime adaptation for the concluding arc in the revered Bleach manga series.
This arc commences a decade after the events involving the defeat of Sosuke Aizen's Arrancar army by the Soul Reapers. Anticipated highlights of this part includes Ichigo's ultimate showdown with Yhwach, leader of the Quincy, along with revelations about the true origins that underpin both Soul Society and Quincy existence.
6) Bungo Stray Dogs season 5
Studio: Studio BONES
Release date: July 12, 2023
Summer 2023 anime sequels list also consists of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, which would be releasing right after Bleach TYBW episode finishes airing. This season will see the Armed Detective Agency and Port Mafia members engaging in battles with the Hunting Dog members. Aside from the revelation of Kamui's identity, Nikolai will propose a game of death to Fyodor Dostoevsky and Osamu Dazai at Meursault.
Thus, for the upcoming season, audiences can expect a captivating narrative spanning for 10 episodes to cover Kamui Revelation arc and some parts of the Vampire Infection arc.
7) The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 part 2
Studio: Studio 3Hz
Release Date: July 13, 2023
The Summer 2023 anime sequels list reaches its end with The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 part 2. This sequel would continue portraying the journey of Satan, who finds himself compelled to escape his homeworld and adopt the persona of a human, Sadao Maou, in modern day Tokyo.
In the upcoming installment, viewers will witness the challenges faced by Sadao and his devoted servant Alciel as they adapt to their transformed lives and navigate unexpected encounters with the forthcoming of a mysterious individual claiming rightful inheritance to Ente Isla's throne.
