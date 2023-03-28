Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2 to premiere in July 2023

On Monday, March 27, 2023, Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2 was announced through the official Twitter account for the anime series. The first season of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Onigunso’s manga series of the same name concluded its first season on Monday as well.

The second season was announced in a teaser video, which premiered online immediately after the conclusion of the first season’s final episode. Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2 was also announced as being set to premiere in July 2023, rewarding fans with a quick turnaround time for season 2.

Unfortunately, Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari season 2 currently does not have a specific release date for July 2023. Nevertheless, fans are still excited to hear this news, with the turnaround time on the second season of this Winter 2023 sleeper series much quicker than expected.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other local Japanese networks on January 9, 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime internationally as it aired, excluding Asian countries and territories. Although Crunchyroll has not yet produced an English dub for the series, it is currently unknown whether or not it will be produced.

The series was animated by BN Pictures, with Ryuichi Kimura directing the series. Keiichiro Ochi was in charge of the series composition, and Shiori Fujisawa was in charge of character design. John Kanda and XELIK composed the music. ARCANA PROJECT performed the opening theme Koigoromo, while TRUE performed the ending theme rebind.

Onigunso’s original manga series was first launched in Shueisha’s Miracle Jump publication in April 2014, switching to Ultra Jump in January 2016. The series also runs on the Shonen Jump+ website and application platform but is not considered one of the format’s exclusive in-house titles.

The series follows Kunato Hyouma, a member of the Saenome clan, who helps peacefully send tsukumogami back to the spirit world to avoid destruction. A tsukumogami is a spirit that has crossed over into the human world, possessing an old object and gaining a physical form. They can be gentle, violent, or somewhere in between.

Hyouma is described as being less than peaceful, holding a grudge from when a tsukumogami robbed him of something important. Hyouma’s grandfather, fearful of his brash anger in dealing with spirits leading to supernatural catastrophes, sends him to live in Kyoto with Nagatsuki Botan. The latter is an unusual young woman who lives with tsukumogami like they are family. The story then sees Hyouma learning to control his emotions when dealing with the spirits amidst the danger of being possessed with rage forever.

