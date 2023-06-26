Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1: Release date, where to watch, countdown, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1 will be released in Japan on July 8, 2023. Reiji Miyajima’s harem rom-com goodness is finally returning with the best girls and the panic-stricken Kazuya, which fans have awaited since the conclusion of season 2 on September 17, 2022.

The third installment of the series was confirmed to be in production moments after the finale for season 2 aired.

With just a few days left for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3, the fans are excited to see how Kazuya will support Chizuru with his new film project while dealing with Ruka and Mami, his other girl troubles. Halca will sing the opening theme, Renai Milli-Film, and Amber will provide the ending song, End Roll.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 is listed for a 12-episode run.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1 release date and time for all regions and where to watch

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1 will air this Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Japan, at 1:23 am JST, across 28 broadcasting stations affiliated with TBS and MBS’ Super Animeism programming Block. The episode will also be streamed on DMM TV, ABEMA, U-Next, and many other streaming platforms in Japan.

Crunchyroll will stream Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1, and all the latest episodes of the third installment exclusively for fans worldwide, excluding Asia. Muse Communication, which licensed the series's first two installments, is expected to include season 3 in its Summer 2023 lineup.

Below are the release timings for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1 listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, July 7, 9:23 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, July 7, 11:23 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, July 7, 12:23 am

British Summer Time: Friday, July 7, 5:23 am

Indian Standard Time: Friday, July 7, 9:53 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, July 7, 6:23 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, July 8, 1:53 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, July 8, 12:23 pm

Brazil Time: Friday, July 7, 1:23 pm

The cast and staff of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3

Fans of Rent-a-Girlfriend will be delighted to learn that no changes have been made to the anime's existing cast and staff members. However, the series will see the debut of a new character named Mini Yaemori, Kazuya and Chizuru’s new neighbor, with a childish and upbeat persona. Mini Yaemori will be voiced by Yuu Sarashina, renowned for playing Yumemi Yumemite in Kakegurui.

Here’s the list of the returning main cast of the series:

Chizuru Mizuhara - Sora Amamiya (Akame in Akame Ga Kill!)

Kazuya Kinoshita - Shun Horie (Asta in Black Clover)

Mami Nanami - Aoi Yūki (Tatsumaki in One Punch Man)

Ruka Sarashina - Nao Touyama (Rin Shima in Laid-Back Camp)

Sumi Sakurasawa - Rie Takahashi (Megumin in KonoSuba)

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1?

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1, will see Kazuya’s grand plan for how he’ll be handling a film project. Since the project will need a sizeable crew, Kazuya will be on a hunt, finding skillful people who will assist him in carrying out his plans. Moreover, fans will also learn about the status of how much money Kazuya gathered with the crowdfunding app for his film.

The episode will also see the debut of Mini Yaemori, the adorable social media influencer known for being straightforward. Being an introvert, Kazuya will be baffled after learning that Mini is a popular YouTuber with a huge fanbase on Nicolive and Twitcasting streaming platforms.

