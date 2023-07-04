Solo Leveling anime drops new trailer, streaming platforms revealed

The Solo Leveling anime was set to be one of the most anticipated anime series of 2023 before its winter 2024 release. Fans last heard from Solo Leveling in March 2023 but there has been no additional news about it since then. However, much to fans' relief on July 3, 2023, Solo Leveling debuted its brand new trailer at the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2023.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans of the show expressed their excitement for both the upcoming anime and the trailer. The trailer featured scenes of significant characters and battles that would appear in the series, in addition to Jinwoo Sung. The anime is animated by A-1 Pictures while Shunsuke Nakashige, best known for his work on Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and other projects, has directed it.

Characters like Choi Jong-In, Go Gunhee, and others seen in the recent trailer for Solo Leveling anime

Solo Leveling @sololeveling_en



Find out more: Only a few more months until Jinwoo Sung's journey begins! 🗡️ Solo Leveling arrives next winter, only on @Crunchyroll Find out more: got.cr/SLnewPV Only a few more months until Jinwoo Sung's journey begins! 🗡️ Solo Leveling arrives next winter, only on @Crunchyroll.Find out more: got.cr/SLnewPV https://t.co/tV9H1Ai2tK

As mentioned earlier, as soon as fans saw the trailer for the Solo Leveling series, they excitedly began sharing it on social media.

The trailer began with Jinwoo Sung, who was seen carrying a dagger and entering the dungeon. However, as he entered the dungeon in the trailer, he found it difficult to fight and his dagger broke. He also appeared to be too weak and looked like he was struggling to fight. Yoo Jinho, a C-rank hunter who will eventually become Jinwoo Sung's best friend, was also shown in the trailer.

The Solo Leveling trailer included additional characters like Baek Yoonho, a Korean S-Rank hunter and Guild Master of the White Tiger Guild, Choi Jong-In, another Korean S-Rank hunter and Guild Master of the Hunters Guild, and Cha Hae-In, an S-Rank hunter and Vice-Guild Master of the Hunters Guild.

Apart from them, the trailer also featured a few more characters. Woo Jinchul, a Korean A-Rank Hunter and the Chief Inspector of the Korean Hunters Association's Surveillance Team was one such character. Meanwhile, Go Gunhee, a Korean S-Rank Hunter and the Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association, was another.

Interesting battles were featured in the trailer as well, and it appears that the animation is good. Fans can therefore anticipate quality animation in the anime.

It was made known that the anime series will debut on Crunchyroll and Aniplex next winter as the trailer was unveiled at the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2023. However, no exact release date was revealed by the officials.

Cast of Solo Leveling

The Solo Leveling anime features many characters but the main cast includes names that anime fans know. They include Sung Jinwoo voiced by Taito Ban, known for Soyuz in Dr Stone: New World, Yoo Jinho voiced by Genta Nakamura, known for Fukuda in Skip and Loafer. They also have names like Cha Hae-in played by Reina Ueda, who is known for Meninas McAllon in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Other important characters include Choi Jong-in, Baek Yoonho, Go Gunhee, and Woo Jinchul. The anime also has Daisuke Hirakawa, who played Thomas Mayer in Great Pretender, as Choi Jong-in. Meanwhile, Hiroki Touchi, who played Baldroy in Black Butler, will play Baek Yoonho. Banjo Ginga, known for Gihren Zabi in Mobile Suit Gundam, will play Go Gunhee, and Makoto Furukawa, known for Saitama in One Punch Man, will play Woo Jinchul.

Fans are genuinely excited about the series thanks to the impressive cast and the trailer that was recently released. Since the animation quality appeared to be good, viewers are looking forward to the fights in the Solo Leveling series and how the story will unfold in the series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes