Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance anime reveals teaser, episode count, and more

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance's teaser trailer was released on July 3, 2023, by Bandai Namco Filmworks. The core team also revealed the format in which this show will be released. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will have a total of six episodes, with each installment being 30 minutes long.

Aside from this, fans also got hints about the plot of the title. Based on the clues provided in the trailer itself, one can ascertain that the story will focus on the One Year War, specifically on the European Front. Hardcore Gundam fans are quite excited about the release of this animated adaptation.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance trailer and director's message to fans

The Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance trailer features glimpses of the One Year War. The main character in this series will be Iria Sorari. Furthermore, we could see two Gundams that were featured - one being the Federation mobile suit Gundam and the other being Zeon mobile suit Zaku II.

The series will be directed by Erasmus Brosdau, and during the Anime Expo 2023, he sent a message to his fans, expressing his excitement about the series. He introduced himself in the video and went on to say:

“I’m very excited to finally be able to talk about this animated series which will shed some more light on the One Year War by focusing almost entirely on the Zeon side. We want to show you the world of Gundam in a new and realistic look so that you can feel like you’re sitting inside the cockpit."

He continued:

"But we are also trying to push the technical aspects by creating this entire series using Unreal Engine 5, a software that allows us to create content much faster. I can’t wait to show you much more so I hope you’re looking forward to future updates. Thank you very much!”

An interesting aspect of this animated series is that actress Celia Massingham will not only voice the lead character but will also partake in the motion capture. Celia has previously appeared in popular non-anime titles like Ladies in Black and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Sunrise and Safe House are tasked with the animation of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. As stated by director Erasmus Brosdau, the entire series will be animated using Real Engine 5. Fans are certainly optimistic about the upcoming title, since he has worked on projects like The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition and Origin Zero.

Gavin Hignight will be tasked with writing for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. He has worked on numerous titles, including Transformers: Cyberverse and Tekken: Bloodline. Kimitoshi Yamane will be the mechanical design supervisor, and he has worked on projects such as Escaflowne and Cowboy Bebop.

Furthermore, Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura will contribute to the character design, which will play a crucial role in this Gundam project.

