Solo Leveling episode 3: Sung Jinwoo levels up as Woo Jinchul is introduced

Anime enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement following the recent release of Solo Leveling episode 3, titled It’s Like a Game. This latest installment aired on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 12 am JST.

In the third episode of Solo Leveling, aka Ore dake Level Up na Ken, the narrative focuses on the life of the main protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, in the aftermath of the events at the Cartenon Temple. As he navigates the challenges of surviving a near-death experience, the storyline also delves deeper into the System. This development marks the beginning of Jinwoo’s leveling-up adventures as a Hunter.

Additionally, Solo Leveling episode 3 introduces Woo Jinchul, a character poised to play a significant role in the show's future plot.

Jin-Woo survives the Cartenon temple and begins his journey as a player in Solo Leveling episode 3

Solo Leveling episode 3 opening events: Jinwoo lives through the Double Dungeon, Woo Jinchul makes debut

Expand Tweet

Solo Leveling episode 3 picks up right where the previous episode left off – Jinwoo facing imminent death in the hidden double dungeon, aka the Cartenon Temple, and the introduction of the System.

The episode begins with the protagonist regaining consciousness in a hospital, surprised to find himself unharmed despite suffering severe injuries previously.

While pondering the situation, Woo Jinchul enters Jinwoo’s hospital room along with Kang Taeshik. After their introduction, Jinchul updates Jinwoo on the current situation.

Jinchul and Taeshik in episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jinchul goes on to reveal that when reinforcements from the White Tiger Guild and the Hunter Association arrived, they discovered an unconscious Jinwoo, with no traces of the dungeon remaining.

Additionally, they also raise suspicion about Jinwoo’s survival and his potential second awakening as a Hunter, a phenomenon that very few hunters experience that allows them to surpass their limits and become an A-rank or an S-rank Hunter.

However, when they examine his hunter status, there are no indications of a reawakening.

Solo Leveling episode 3: The reappearance of the System

Expand Tweet

After Jinchul's departure, the protagonist discovers the System messages and contemplates their significance. Jinah arrives to meet him during this time. Curious, Jinwoo inquires if she can see the System screen, to which she responds negatively.

Following Jinah’s suggestion, Jinwoo opens the message inbox, revealing information about the Strength Training Daily Quest. Despite the System warnings about potential penalties for failing to complete the quest, he disregards them.

Jinwoo and the System (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, Jinchul provides a report to Hunter Association President Go, affirming that Jinwoo did not undergo a reawakening. Subsequently, the president categorizes the entire incident as a special case.

Solo Leveling episode 3 introduces the Hunters Guild in a subsequent scene featuring a conversation between S-Rank hunters Choi Jongin and Cha Haein.

Solo Leveling episode 3: Jinwoo faces consequences for failing to complete the daily quest

Expand Tweet

At midnight, Jinwoo faces the consequences as the timer for his daily quest runs out. He is thrust into a dungeon world as part of a Penalty Quest, where he must survive the Poison-Toothed Giant Centipede monsters for four hours.

Despite being exhausted from constant running and on the brink of collapse, he manages to survive.

The episode unfolds events four days after Jinwoo awakens, showcasing him training to get stronger. He also reveals more information about the System, including recovery skills, ability points, strength levels, and so on. With this, Jinwoo’s leveling-up journey officially begins.

Solo Leveling episode 3: Jinwoo’s unique quest reward leads him to the instance dungeon

Jinwoo killing a goblin (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling episode 3, Jinwoo receives a quest reward—a key to an instance dungeon. The System discloses that the key can be used at the 3rd exit of the Hapjeong subway station to enter the dungeon. Jinwoo deduces that this is another aspect of his strength training journey.

The narrative then shows some brief scenes of Jinwoo visiting his unconscious mother at the hospital. The scenes provide insight into Jinwoo’s backstory from four years ago, shedding light on the circumstances that led to his mother's current condition referred to as “The Final Sleep.”

The Flashback scenes also depict Jinwoo's initial awakening as a hunter.

The protagonist facing the Lycan (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The subsequent narrative unfolds with Jinwoo entering the dungeon using the key. While initially confident, he begins to waver as the dungeon entrance gets blocked, trapping him inside.

The System discloses that he can only exit the dungeon by defeating the boss and using a teleportation stone. Left with no choice, Jinwoo proceeds deeper into the dungeon, pondering whether he can conquer it alone.

Soon, he encounters three goblins. Despite initial struggles, he ultimately emerges victorious by defeating all three monsters.

Solo Leveling episode 3: A cliffhanger conclusion

Jinwoo training in episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, before Jinwoo can fully celebrate his victory and newfound strength, he is confronted by a formidable wolf monster, the Steel-Fanged Lycan. Jinwoo notes that this creature is much stronger than the goblins, and to make matters worse, the monster breaks his only weapon, a dagger.

Confronted with a powerful monster, Jinwoo is overwhelmed with fear, haunted by the traumatic memories of his previous experiences at the Cartenon Temple. The episode concludes on a suspenseful note as the Lycan launches an attack on Jinwoo, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger.

Stay tuned for more anime news and updates in 2024.