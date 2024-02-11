Solo Leveling episode 6: Sung Jinwoo crosses the line between good and evil against Hwang Dongsuk

The recent release of Solo Leveling episode 6, titled The Real Hunt Begins, has generated significant hype in the fandom. This latest installment aired on Sunday, February 10, 2024, at 12 am JST.

In episode 6 of Solo Leveling, aka Ore dake Level Up na Ken, the narrative focuses on the main protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, as he battles and singlehandedly takes down the Spider monster, the C-Rank dungeon boss.

Additionally, the episode marks a crucial development in the plot as it highlights Jinwoo's confrontation with the criminal hunter group led by Hwang Dongsuk, where he eliminates all of its members inside the same dungeon.

Jinwoo eliminates Dongsuk and his underlings inside the C-Rank dungeon in Solo Leveling episode 6

Solo Leveling episode 6 opening events: Dongsuk and his party’s sinister plan is revealed

In Solo Leveling episode 6, the story kicks off with Hwang Dongsuk and his party discussing their sinister plans after they trap Sung Jinwoo and Yoo Jinho inside the boss room of the C-Rank dungeon. The malicious intent becomes apparent during these scenes.

The narrative then transitions to the continuation of the previous episode, with Jinwoo and Jinho confronting the boss monster of the dungeon.

Additionally, the opening scenes introduce the official debut of the Hunter Association's Chairman, Go Gunhee.

Solo Leveling episode 6: Jinwho mistakes Jinwoo for a False Ranker while Jinwoo struggles against the C-Rank dungeon’s boss

Jinho and Jinwoo in episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The subsequent scenes showcase Jinwoo’s epic battle against the Spider. Unleashing his true strength, he astounds Jinho, who mistakes him for a False Ranker (hunters capable of manipulating their powers and deceiving their ranking). Jinwoo initially struggles against the boss, planning strategies to defeat it.

Despite struggling, Jinwoo persists in his assault. Using his Dash skill, he attempts to strike its head with Kasaka's dagger, but the monster's resilient hide blocks his strike. Jinwoo, however, persists in his assault.

Nevertheless, as Jinwoo's speed increases and he prepares to deliver a decisive blow, his fatigue reaches 70, causing him to collapse. Just as the spider prepares to deliver a fatal strike, Jinwoo's full recovery skill from daily quest rewards activates, allowing him to land the finishing blow and pierce the monster's tough hide.

Jinwoo emerges victorious, and levels up further with his victory.

Solo Leveling episode 6: Jinho and Jinwoo confront Dongsuk and his party as the System gives Jinwoo an urgent quest to kill the enemies

Jinwoo confronts Dongsuk (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jinho is taken aback by Jinwoo's ability to defeat a C-Rank dungeon boss singlehandedly. In the unfolding events of Solo Leveling episode 6, Dongsuk and his party enter the boss's room.

Finding out that they defeated the boss, he proposes Jinho to kill Jinwoo in exchange for sparing his life, even extending an invitation for Jinho to join their group.

However, deep down, Dongsuk feels intimidated by Jinho's powers as he mistakes the latter for being the one to defeat the boss.

However, Jinho sides with Jinwoo, confronting Dongsuk and his allies to protect the protagonist, much to everyone's surprise.

In Solo Leveling episode 6, as Jinwoo and Jinho confront Dongsuk and his companions, the System presents Jinwoo with an urgent quest to defeat his enemies and ensure his own safety.

This quest arises from the imminent danger to Sung Jinwoo's life. The System even warns Jinwoo of the consequences if he fails to complete it.

Before Jinwoo can react, he is caught off guard by an enemy attack. While his adversaries believe they have defeated him, Jinwoo realizes that the System is intent on keeping him alive.

He acknowledges his own strength, surmising that the System sees value in him and vice versa.

Solo Leveling episode 6 closing events: The hunters become the hunted as Jinwoo eliminates Dongsuk and his party

In Solo Leveling episode 6, Jinwoo confronts Dongsuk and his team, mentioning the consequences of preying on the weak. As he defeats his first opponent, he grapples with the weight of taking a life.

However, with his own life on the line, if he fails his quest, Jinwoo presses on. He swiftly takes down Dongsuk's underlings, leaving only the leader standing. Despite Dongsuk's confidence in his abilities, Jinwoo overpowers him, echoing his earlier words:

“No one will know what happened inside a dungeon.”

In the concluding scenes, Jinwoo credits the dungeon's defeat to Jinho, acknowledging his higher hunter rank. The closing scene showcases Dongsuk’s brother, Dongsoo, although his identity remains undisclosed.

As per the Manhwa, Dongsuk's death signifies a pivotal moment as his brother is poised to play a significant role in the future narrative of the series.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2024.