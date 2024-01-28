Solo leveling episode 4: Jinwoo conquers instance dungeon boss Kasaka while leveling up

The recently release of Solo Leveling episode 4, titled I've Gotta Get Stronger, has generated significant hype in the fandom. This latest installment aired on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 12 am JST.

In the fourth episode of Solo Leveling, aka Ore dake Level Up na Ken, the narrative focuses on the experiences of the main protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, inside the instance dungeon and his discoveries about the System as he gains more combat experience in the dungeon. This marks the official beginning of Jinwoo’s leveling-up adventures.

Solo Leveling episode 4 also showcases Jinwoo's epic confrontation and victory over the instance dungeon's boss, the Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka.

Jinwoo moves to level 2 and faces Kasaka in Solo Leveling episode 4

Solo Leveling episode 4 opening events: Jinwoo faces off the Lycan

Picking up from the cliffhanger in episode 3, Solo Leveling episode 4 opens with Sung Jinwoo confronting a formidable Lycan monster inside the instance dungeon.

Contemplating how to face the monster alone, he unexpectedly discovers his increased strength through his punch that sends the Lycan flying, surprising even Jinwoo himself.

Jin-Woo summoning a sword (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This newfound strength instills hope, although he realizes it's not sufficient to defeat the Lycan without a weapon. Thus, Jinwoo accesses his inventory and summons his first-ever weapon provided by the System.

Thereafter, he swiftly defeats the first Lycan. However, he soon finds himself facing two more Lycans. Jinwoo defeats the first one, causing the second Lycan to flee in fear.

Solo Leveling episode 4: Jinwoo moves to level 2

Following the recent encounter, Jinwoo makes a significant discovery about the leveling system as his level finally rises to 2. Realizing the potential for strength gain through genuine combat, this revelation becomes a pivotal moment in the plot, marking the beginning of the protagonist's leveling-up journey.

Furthermore, Jinwoo observes his improved healing skills, noting that his prior injuries have miraculously vanished. Distinguishing between the System's dungeons and conventional ones, Jinwoo concludes that the System operates akin to a video game.

He also stumbles upon a store within the System, offering the option to buy or sell items. However, his current level prevents him from accessing the store.

Solo Leveling episode 4: Jinwoo plans to conquer the instance dungeon and it's boss

Jin-Woo against Kasaka (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the unfolding events of Solo Leveling episode 4, the protagonist devises a plan to conquer the instance dungeon and its boss — by leveling up with smaller monsters first and then preparing for the formidable boss encounter.

However, time becomes a crucial factor in this plan as Jinwoo realizes he must execute the plan before depleting his limited food supply.

Jin-Woo with the system (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Subsequently, he defeats hundreds of Lycan monsters and levels up substantially. Amidst this progress, he acquires a teleportation stone. Nevertheless, despite having the means to exit, Jinwoo hesitates, contemplating the rarity of such a convenient opportunity to enhance his strength so rapidly.

The uncertainty of encountering such favorable conditions again makes him reconsider leaving the dungeon at this juncture.

Solo Leveling episode 4: Jinwoo faces the boss monster Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka

In Solo Leveling episode 4, Jinwoo chooses to stay in the instance dungeon, striving to maximize his level. As he progresses, the monsters he faces also escalate in level. Jinwoo conquers numerous higher-level foes, such as the Razor-clawed Briga and Black-shadow Razan, ultimately reaching level 15.

However, despite these achievements, his newfound level proves insufficient against the dungeon's boss monster. From a distance, Jinwoo senses the boss's formidable strength with his heightened perception ability.

Jinwoo defeats Kasaka (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Despite sensing danger, Jinwoo presses forward to confront the formidable monster, the King of the Swamp, Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka. As he surveys the surroundings, a sudden and swift attack from the monster catches Jinwoo off guard, leaving him in a precarious state with his sole weapon, the sword, shattered.

Engaging in combat with the powerful snake monster using a broken and chipped sword places the protagonist in a challenging predicament, as he struggles to pierce through the creature's thick scales.

Solo Leveling episode 4: Jinwoo vs. Kasaka

Jinwoo in episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Confronted with imminent defeat under the barrage of the boss monster's formidable attacks, memories of past powerlessness flood Jinwoo's mind. However, he refuses to succumb and draws strength from his determination to continue the battle.

Bolstering his physical strength, Jinwoo successfully shatters the snake's scales and ultimately slays the creature. As a reward, the protagonist is granted his first strong weapon — a dagger crafted from the fangs of the defeated snake monster.

Solo Leveling episode 4: Closing events

Jinwoo at the end of episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Exiting the instance dungeon, Jinwoo faces another confrontation arising from a dungeon break. Using his perception ability, the protagonist pinpoints the D-rank dungeon boss. Upon reaching the location, he determines it to be weaker than the Kasaka monster he previously defeated.

Jinwoo aids in breaking the monster's defense, enabling other hunters to bring it down. Despite leaving before his involvement is revealed, his extraordinary strength leads one hunter to wonder about his identity, believing he might be a high-rank hunter.

In the concluding scene of Solo Leveling episode 4, it is revealed that Joohee, who was already engaged in the golem battle, has noticed Jinwoo in the midst of the crowd.

