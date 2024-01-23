My Hero Academia chapter 412 proves Horikoshi did not waste Star and Stripe's character

The latest My Hero Academia chapter 412 has ignited a wave of excitement in the fandom. The chapter, titled History’s Craziest Hero, showcased the ongoing intense showdown between Deku and Shigaraki. It also hinted at the return of a significant character from the past – USA's no. 1 hero, Star and Stripes, aka Cathleen Bate.

Star and Stripe's captivating personality and striking character design won the hearts of fans upon her introduction to the narrative. Thus, her tragic and untimely demise at Shigaraki's hands left My Hero Academia enthusiasts expressing their disappointment.

In light of Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi hinting at Star and Stripe's potential return to the storyline and playing another significant role in defeating the villain, numerous fan theories and speculations have emerged. Excited fans are expressing their joy, hoping that the mangaka will not squander the potential of this overpowering character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 412.

Horikoshi sensei is bringing back Cathleen Bate, as hinted in My Hero Academia chapter 412

USA's top hero Star and Stripes and her formidable Quirk New Order had generated significant hype among fans. However, the elation soon turned to grief after her epic encounter with Tomura Shigaraki. The encounter resulted in her untimely death at the villain's hands, as depicted in chapter 333.

Fans were left mourning the loss of this intriguing character, especially considering the high expectations for her potential collaboration with the protagonist, Deku, in defeating villains.

Cathleen Bate in My Hero Academia season 6 (Image via studio Bones)

The swift demise of such a promising character led to widespread disappointment and lamentation over the perceived wasted potential.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for fans now, as Mangaka Horikoshi sensei has hinted at Cathleen's return in the latest My Hero Academia chapter 412. A panel in this chapter features what appears to be Cathleen's arm, sparking optimism among fans that the mangaka is bringing her back, even after her death.

Events of My Hero Academia chapter 412 sets the stage for the return of Star and Stripes

The events in chapter 411 of My Hero Academia, where the protagonist Izuku Midoriya faces the seemingly unstoppable Shigaraki and loses the Danger Sense Quirk to the villain pave the way for My Hero Academia chapter 412.

The latest chapter begins with Deku launching his attack, the Delaware Smash, on Shigaraki, combining the Maximum Fa Jin quirk with his wind pressure.

Although Deku initially gains the upper hand, his attacks soon prove insufficient against Shigaraki, who uses the stolen Search Quirk to pinpoint the protagonist's location. Faced with a challenging situation, the chapter delves into a conversation among the OFA users and presents some of Deku's childhood memories.

All Might tells Deku to let go of OFA in My Hero Academia chapter 412 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The second OFA user, Kudo, reveals Deku's determination to save everyone, including Shigaraki. The next panel features someone’s arm pointing to something.

As seen in the concluding pages of My Hero Academia chapter 412, the arm seemingly belongs to Star and Stripes. The events unfold within the quirk world, where Cathleen's arm points at something, surprising Kudo and All Might's vestige.

The closing narrative lays the groundwork for the hero group’s strategy to overcome the enemy. As the previous users place their hopes for victory on the ninth user, Deku, the chapter ends with All Might stating that the protagonist must let go of his quirk, One For All.

Final thoughts

This exciting development has sparked numerous speculations. It is plausible to assume that the New Order quirk somehow survived inside Shigaraki and now would potentially play a crucial role in guiding Deku, showing him the way to defeat his archenemy, Tomura Shigaraki.

Horikoshi sensei's decision to bring back Cathleen Bate at this pivotal moment suggests that she may play a substantial role in the effort to bring down Shigaraki. Anticipation is high for the upcoming chapter 413 as fans are eager to see how Star and Stripes will contribute to the current narrative and how her presence will impact the ongoing struggle.

