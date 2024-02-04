Solo Leveling episode 5, titled A Pretty Good Deal, aired on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 12 am JST.

In the fifth episode of Solo Leveling, aka Ore dake Level Up na Ken, the narrative focuses on the experiences of the main protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, as he embarks on his first raid after the events at Cartenon Temple. The episode introduces new characters such as Yoo Jinho and Hwang Dongsuk, whose roles become pivotal in shaping the upcoming storyline of the show.

This episode also signifies the commencement of a friendship between Jinho and the protagonist, as the two characters confront challenges during their raid in the C-Rank dungeon. The narrative takes an unexpected turn as they face betrayal from Hwang Dongsuk and his party.

Jinwoo meets Hwang Dongsuk and Jingo in Solo Leveling episode 5

Solo Leveling episode 5 opening events: Baek Yoonho’s interview

Expand Tweet

In Solo Leveling episode 5, the narrative begins with the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, getting discharged from the hospital. The opening scenes emphasize Jinwoo's physical improvements as a hunter, as acknowledged by the hospital staff, with one confident nurse even requesting his contact information.

The narrative then transitions to the introduction of Baek Yoonho, who is interviewed during these sequences. Subsequently, the focus shifts to Jinwoo's sister, Jinah, observing the interview.

As the episode progresses, glimpses into Jinwoo's daily life are revealed. Jinah notices a noticeable transformation in her brother’s physique, commenting on his increased height and muscle mass.

Solo Leveling episode 5: Jinwoo’s current level is revealed

Jinwoo's current level (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Following Jinah's departure, Jinwoo reflects on the cause of his sudden physical development, attributing it to the enhancement of his ability stats. His current level is revealed as 18, with the title Wolf Assassin.

As the protagonist contemplates his next job, he wonders if this surge in strength might be a second awakening. He considers undergoing a re-evaluation.

Expand Tweet

However, being apprehensive about the potential attention this rare phenomenon might attract, the protagonist decides against it. Instead, he resolves to gain a deeper understanding of his newfound powers first.

Jinwoo’s first raid after leveling up with the System, Jinho makes entry

Jinho as seen in this episode (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling episode 5, the protagonist joins his first raid after acquiring the System and gaining newfound strength. The scene introduces Hwang Dongsuk as their party leader.

However, Jinwoo is assigned as a luggage carrier during this C-Rank dungeon raid due to his low E-Rank status as a hunter. Yoo Jinho, a key figure in the future plot, officially debuts in this raid, and the two characters establish a positive relationship right from their introduction.

Solo Leveling episode 5: Jinwoo makes his way to his first C-Rank dungeon raid

Jinho with the protagonist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling episode 5, the enormous size of the gate makes the party wonder about its actual rank. Despite uncertainties, they proceed with the raid. Upon entering, the group observes peculiarities within the dungeon, leading the protagonist to draw parallels with the Cartenon Temple double dungeon.

Jinwoo deduces that they are facing insect-type monsters, providing his party with a strategic advantage. Although they emerge victorious, a lingering suspicion prompts Jinwoo to caution Jinho to remain vigilant, hinting at potential hidden threats.

Closing events: Jinwoo and Jinho get betrayed by the party

Jinwoo and Jinho vs. the spider boss (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the team delves deeper into the dungeons, they encounter already injured monsters. Progressing further, they reach what appears to be the boss room, housing a giant spider monster along with an abundance of magic stones.

However, the party devises an excuse to leave Jinwoo and Jinho there alone, claiming the boss is asleep and the room is safe.

Jinwoo about to face the boss monster (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Shortly after the party departs, they block the entrance, trapping Jinwoo and Jinho inside. It becomes evident to Jinwoo that the party is likely a criminal group committing offenses within dungeons. Faced with a dangerous situation, the boss monster awakens, worsening the situation.

As a higher-ranking hunter, Jinho tries to rescue Jinwoo. Surprisingly, however, the protagonist feels excitement facing the potential for leveling up through this challenging ordeal.

Solo Leveling episode 5 concludes with Jinwoo gearing up to face the boss spider in an impending battle.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2024.