Solo Leveling: All 9 of Sung Jinwoo's weapons, ranked weakest to strongest

Sung Jinwoo's weapons, particularly his array of daggers, have consistently fascinated Solo Leveling fans. Throughout the narrative, Sung Jinwoo amasses an extensive arsenal, featuring a total of five distinct sets of daggers. Episode 4, released on January 27, 2024, marked a pivotal moment, adapting Sung Jinwoo's inaugural dungeon battle and his acquisition of the quality weapon, Kasaka's Venom Fang.

This list will rank all of Sung Jinwoo's weapons, considering both their strengths and those bestowed upon his shadows, providing insight into the evolving power dynamics in Sung Jinwoo's extraordinary journey.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series.

Kamish's Wrath and all of Sung Jinwoo's weapons, ranked from strongest to weakest

1) Kamish's Wrath

Forged from the formidable dragon Kamish's fang by Thomas Andre, Kamish's Wrath are potent magical daggers. Acquired in a fierce battle, the fang's length dictated the choice of daggers.

Thomas, not an assassin, stored them unused for eight years until gifting Sung Jinwoo, who spared his guild.

In Jinwoo's battles against lesser Monarchs, the daggers' power eclipsed even Thomas's robust defense. Kamish's Wrath, among Sung Jinwoo's weapons, posed a significant threat, acknowledged by Thomas, capable of nullifying defenses, though this won't feature in the anime, emerging towards the story's conclusion.

2) Demon King's Longsword

The Demon King's Longsword, once wielded by Baran, became a prized weapon for Sung Jinwoo after his demise. Passed to Igris, its light-colored blade with a black line grants a significant +350 attack boost, ranking second to Kamish's Wrath.

Altered by Ashborn's Black Heart, the blade turns light purple. Although Sung Jinwoo seldom wields it himself, the sword's powerful Storm of White Flames effect, triggered on every swing, is frequently utilized by Igris, solidifying its place among Sung Jinwoo's formidable weapons.

3) Demon King's Daggers

The Demon King's Daggers, initially wielded by Baran, became Sung Jinwoo's primary weapons after his demise, boasting black blades, brown hilts, and demon-like red guards. With a +220 attack boost, they rank third among Sung Jinwoo's weapons.

Their Two As One effect adds bonus attack power based on the user's strength. Despite being formidable, they proved ineffective against the Statue of God and useless against Thomas Andre. As drops from Demon King Baran, these daggers were replaced by Kamish's Wrath, gifted by Thomas Andre in Sung Jinwoo's formidable arsenal.

4) Orb of Avarice

The Orb of Avarice, acquired in the Demon Castle dungeon by Sung Jinwoo, isn't a typical weapon but functions as an enhanced spell-casting buff or wand. While Sung Jinwoo never wielded it himself, he bestowed it upon Tusk, one of his formidable shadows.

Acting as a force multiplier for spellcasters, the orb saw extensive use alongside the Demon King's Longsword, particularly in the hands of Igris.

This unique item adds a strategic dimension to Sung Jinwoo's weapons arsenal, enhancing the magical capabilities of his shadows in battles.

5) Baruka's Daggers

Baruka's Dagger, once wielded by Baruka, became Sung Jinwoo's primary weapon after his demise, featuring a small bright silver blade with a white glow and a grey handle. With an impressive +110 attack power boost and a +10 agility boost, it ranks fourth among Sung Jinwoo's weapons.

Notably effective on the Demon Castle's upper floors, Jinwoo utilized it in battles, particularly against Baran. Acquired as a consolation prize after failing to convert Baruka's corpse into a shadow, the dagger holds significance in Sung Jinwoo's weapons collection.

6) Knight Killer

The Knight Killer as shown in the Solo Leveling promotion visual (Image via Studio A1-Pictures)

Knight Killer, purchased by Sung Jinwoo in the Job Change Quest Dungeon, served as his primary weapon until obtaining Baruka's Dagger.

This small black and orange dagger, with a gray hilt, grants a +75 attack power boost and an additional +25 against armored foes. Despite its lower grade, it held its own in battle, allowing Jinwoo to contend evenly with Baran.

Among Sung Jinwoo's weapons, Knight Killer stands out as one of the earliest acquisitions after his awakening, its special effect making it formidable despite its perceived subpar nature.

7) Kasaka's Venom Fang

Kasaka's Venom Fang as shown in the anime (Image via Studio A1-Pictures)

Kasaka's Venom Fang, a dagger obtained from Blue Venom-Fanged Kasaka, served as Sung Jinwoo's primary weapon until the acquisition of Knight Killer.

This small black dagger, featuring a white edge and a bone hilt, provides a +25 attack power boost. Laced with Kasaka's venom, it inflicts Paralyze, limiting a target's movement, and a Bleed effect, causing gradual health loss.

As one of Sung Jinwoo's initial potent weapons, Kasaka's Venom Fang gained recognition and was prominently featured in episode 4 of the anime, solidifying its place among Sung Jinwoo's formidable weapons.

8) Kim Sangshik's Steel sword

Kim Sangshik's sword as shown in the anime (Image via Studio A1-Pictures)

Kim Sangshik's steel blade, somehow finding its way into Sung Jinwoo's inventory, became pivotal in clearing the Kasaka boss dungeon. Despite being one of Sung Jinwoo's weakest weapons, offering only a +10 attack buff with no additional effects, it proved instrumental in soloing the initial dungeon.

This unassuming blade, featured in episode 4 of the Solo Leveling anime, showcased Sung Jinwoo's resourcefulness, culminating in the defeat of a D-Rank dungeon monster by utilizing the broken sword as a projectile.

9) Unnamed shortsword

Sung Jinwoo's unnamed shortsword (Image via Studio A1-Pictures)

The unnamed shortsword, prominently featured in episode 1 of the Solo Leveling anime and chapter 1 of the webtoon, stands as undoubtedly the weakest among Sung Jinwoo's weapons.

Likely his initial pre-awakening weapon, its feeble nature was apparent when it broke against a goblin's rag-like clothing, showcasing its fragility.

While this ordinary shortsword or modified knife allowed Jinwoo to dispatch a few goblins in the first episode, its insufficiency is highlighted by the absence of official stats.

The unnamed shortsword represents Sung Jinwoo's humble beginnings, a stark contrast to the formidable arsenal he later acquires, emphasizing the evolution of Sung Jinwoo's weapons.

Final thoughts

The weapons listed encompass Sung Jinwoo's journey, from humble beginnings to a formidable arsenal. The recent airing of episode 4 vividly showcased his power growth post-awakening.

Although the anticipated visual transformation was deferred, episode 5 promises to unveil this crucial narrative element, scheduled for release on February 4, 2024.

Fans eagerly anticipate the adaptation of the main fights, as episode 4 glimpsed one of Sung Jinwoo's earliest battles. The anime has garnered positive reviews, setting the stage for the unfolding epic of Sung Jinwoo's evolution and battles against formidable adversaries in Solo Leveling.