Solo Leveling episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling episode 5 is scheduled to be broadcast at 12 am JST on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Japan on Tokyo MX and other channels. Fans can access the episode via Crunchyroll and other international platforms at 7 am PT on Saturday, February 3.

Solo Leveling episode 5 will likely initially focus on Sung Jin-Woo's considerable physical transformation. He will explore his stats some more and decide whether or not to re-evaluate his Hunter ranking. Episode 5 should also introduce Hwang Dongsuk and Yoo Jinho as Jin-Woo will be set to join another raid.

Solo Leveling episode 5 release date and time

Solo Leveling episode 5 will air in Japan at 12 am JST on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The English-subtitled version will be available for streaming internationally at the following times depending on fans' time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday February 3, 2024 7 am Central Standard Time Saturday February 3, 2024 9 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday February 3, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 3, 2024 3 pm Central European Time Saturday February 3, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 3, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 3, 2024 11 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday February 4, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling episode 5

Solo Leveling episode 5 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV on Japanese television. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately one hour after the original Japanese TV broadcast.

In India, viewers can enjoy the episode via Crunchyroll. Medialink has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China.

It is important to note that each of the aforementioned streaming platforms requires a membership.

Solo Leveling episode 4 Recap

Expand Tweet

Solo Leveling episode 4 picked up where the previous installment left off, showcasing Sung Jin-Woo's battle against the Steel-Fanged Lycan. Out of options, he swung his fist at the onrushing beast and landed a powerful punch that sent it flying backwards.

Given his leveled-up strength stat, he held it off with his fists but realized its futility soon. The existence of his inventory struck him and at the last moment, he pulled out a sword that slashed the Lycan's face in two. He easily dispatched two more Lycans and then figured out leveling up, stats, and abilities.

In essence, leveling up through combat was simpler than through daily quests. As he grasped this, he was faced with a horde of Lycans. Compared to the God Statue, these enemies posed little threat and he made quick work of them. Now at level 15, he made his way to the boss at the bottom of the station.

Blue Venom-Fanged Kasaka in Solo Leveling episode 4 (Image via Crunchyroll)

This Dungeon was home to the Blue Venom-Fanged Kasaka. Initially, Jin-Woo struggled to do practically anything, given his broken blade and the snake's hard scales. However, managing to grab a hold of its neck, he shattered it with sheer strength and cleared the Dungeon.

The episode ended with Jin-Woo lending an anonymous hand to a group of Hunters fighting a Stone Golem. Analyzing the situation, he javelined his broken blade at it and broke its defenses, allowing the Hunters to land the killing blow.

Expand Tweet

What to expect from Solo Leveling episode 5

With the previous episode covering chapters 13 to 17, Solo Leveling episode 5 will likely cover the next four to six chapters, showcasing Jin-Woo's incredible physical transformation. He will be visibly more muscular and a bit taller. The episode will also feature him understanding his stats further.

The next episode should also witness Jin-Woo joining another group raiding a Dungeon. It will be led by a Hunter named Hwang Dongsuk. This episode will likely introduce another character, Yoo Jinho, who will play a bigger role as the story progresses.

Solo Leveling episode 5 is set to release at 12 am JST on Sunday, February 4, 2024.