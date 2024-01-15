Is Solo Leveling Japanese or Korean? The country of origin, explained

Solo Leveling anime has garnered a huge fanbase since its premiere. However, unlike the typical Japanese names that pop up in anime, the new show has Korean names. This was especially evident from the names of characters, such as Sung Jin-Woo, Lee Joohee, Song Chi-Yul, Cha Hae-In, etc.

This is bound to leave fans doubtful about the anime's country of origin. Additionally, fans in Japan may have also noticed that the anime series has different names for the characters in their country. So, is Solo Leveling anime a Japanese or Korean series?

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Is the Solo Leveling anime based in Japan or Korea?

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling anime is based in Korea. Solo Leveling, also known as Only I Level Up, was initially a South Korean web novel written by Chugong. The series was serialized in Kakao's digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage in June 2016. It was later published by D&C Media under their Papyrus label in the same year in November.

Following that, the light novel series received a webtoon adaptation illustrated by Jang Sung-rak, popularly known as Dubu. This was also, similar to the web novel, serialized in KakaoPage, starting in March 2018. Later, the webtoon's first season ended in March 2020, soon after which, its second season began in August 2020 and ended in December 2021. Unfortunately, the illustrator later passed away in July 2023.

Cha Hae-In as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Thus, from the details about its creators, it is very evident that the series' country of origin is Korea.

As for the anime itself, it is also based in Korea. The manhwa, on several occasions, establishes that the story takes place in Korea. Additionally, it also refers to Japan as a different country. With that, it is clear that the new anime is based in Korea.

Does Solo Leveling have an alternate version?

Go Gun-hee as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yes, the anime does have an alternate version, one that features Japanese names for characters and locations. That version, seemingly only airs in Japan to avoid any problems between Japan and Korea, both of whom had a turbulent relationship in the past.

According to that version, the series' plot takes place in Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, Sung Jin-Woo's name is changed to Shun Mizushino. Similar name changes are also done for other characters in the series.

Sung Jinah as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yoo Jin-ho's name has been changed to Kenta Moribishi, Sung Jin-Ah has been changed to Aoi Mizushino, Cha Hae-In has been changed to Shizuku Kousaka, Go Gun-hee has been changed to Kyoomi Gotou, etc. Basically, every Korean name in the series has been given its Japanese alternative name.

Similarly, fans can also expect other character and location names to get altered as the plot requires it. Fortunately, fans worldwide will not be subjected to such issues as they will be able to watch the anime with the original character and location names as seen in the original web novel and webtoon series.