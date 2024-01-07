Why Did Solo Leveling anime change the names in the Japanese version? Explained

While the Solo Leveling anime adaptation has ignited noteworthy enthusiasm among fans internationally, one component that has produced some argument is the choice to tweak the names of characters to the Japanese form of the anime.
This modification has left fans pondering why such changes were made and what impact it may have on the general feeling.
All things considered, the vast majority trust that these little name changes won't diminish their affection for the show and are as yet eager to appreciate the energizing plot and battle scenes to life on screen.
Solo Leveling: Japan and South Korea's complex history to blame for name changes in anime adaptation
To comprehend the logic behind the name modifications in Solo Leveling, it's key to know about the multifaceted history between Japan and South Korea. The two nations have had a turbulent relationship, marred by ancient and political disagreements.
As a consequence, when Korean works are certified for the Japanese marketplace, they undergo localization to eliminate all references to Korea. This localization targets to cater to the choices and sensitivities of the Japanese viewers.
When creating the Solo Leveling anime, the translators primarily focused on replacing Korean names with equivalent Japanese names. For instance, the protagonist, originally named Sung Jin Woo, was renamed Mizushino Shun.
Additionally, other main character names like Cha Hae-in, Baek Yoonho, and Woo Jinchul received modified Japanese versions.
Moreover, locations within the story such as Seoul were switched to Tokyo, and Japanese antagonists took the place of the original Korean villains.
Overall, maintaining a consistent sense of cultural localization appeared to guide most of the title, name, and setting changes between the original Korean version and the Japanese adaptation of Solo Leveling.
A few important factors influenced the choice to change the character names for the Japanese release of the Solo Leveling anime. A-1 Pictures, the Japanese animation studio handling production, aims to connect most with a domestic viewership, localizing elements like names and places to enhance relatability.
This localization approach helps the adaptation relate better with its intended Japanese audience.
All you need to know about the Solo Leveling anime
Solo Leveling's transition to anime has excited many followers of the source manhwa material. The production is being handled by A-1 Pictures, the studio responsible for well-known shows like Sword Art Online and Kaguya-sama: Love is War.
With A-1 Pictures at the helm, viewers anticipate that the adaptation will do justice to the epic visuals and setting depicted in Solo Leveling.
The studio's portfolio suggests fans can expect top-notch animation quality that will truly bring the manhwa's world to life on screen.
The manhwa, penned by Chugong and brought to life through Jang Sung-rak's illustrations, achieved tremendous popularity due to its engaging narrative and vivid illustrations. It tells the story of Sung Jin Woo, a hunter who can increase his abilities through leveling up and finds himself embroiled in a perilous world filled with creatures and dungeons, called as Gates.
The manhwa's accomplishments and devoted followers helped clear the path for its animated adaptation.
Final thoughts
The decision to change names in the Solo Leveling anime aimed to minimize cultural issues between Japan and South Korea. Localizing for Japanese viewers intended a more immersive experience. Name changes concerned fans, but adaptations often alter content for different audiences. Fans eagerly await seeing their favorite characters and story adapted to screen.