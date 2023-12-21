Solo Leveling anime's early screening proves it's worth all the hype

Crunchyroll, the largest anime streaming website, conducted a special exclusive Hindi Dub screening of the Solo Leveling anime in India on Wednesday, December 20, 2032. Actor Ali Fazal attended the premiere and also shared his thoughts about the series and how anime could have an impact on Indian media.

Crunchyroll has actively been trying to expand its market in India. These efforts have seen several anime receive Hindi Dubs from the company, starting with Jujutsu Kaisen. Currently, the streaming platform is set to provide Hindi dubs for six upcoming anime in the Winter 2024 anime season. These include MASHLE: Magic and Muscles season 2, BUCCHIGIRI?!, and others.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Ali Fazal gives his input on Solo Leveling anime and his views on the industry

Ali Fazal at the Solo Leveling premiere in Mumbai (Image via Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll India conducted an exclusive fan premiere of the Solo Leveling anime in Hindi dub on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The event had more than 220 fans in attendance.

As part of the premiere, Indian actor and producer Ali Fazal was also present and spoke to Indian author and journalist Anupama Chopra. Fazal went on to share his views about the anime.

Ali Fazal dubbing Song Chiyul in Solo Leveling (Image via Crunchyroll)

During the premiere event, Ali Fazal stated that he felt "very fortunate" to get the opportunity to provide Solo Leveling's Hindi dub.

"I aspire to forge deeper connections with the world of anime, particularly in the realms of artistic creation and exploration of different facets of our world," Fazal added.

He shared how preparing for a Hindi Dub role initially posed a challenge but ended up being an immense source of excitement. For the role, he believed that delving into the character's backstory was crucial as that would allow him to comprehend the nuances of the role and determine the appropriate voice texture. This was especially necessary in the case of his role as Song Chiyul, a senior character.

Ali Fazal with anime fans at the premiere (Image via Crunchyroll)

The actor believed it was a unique experience that fueled his curiosity to delve deeper into the craft. With that, he stated that collaborating with Crunchyroll and immersing myself in the anime world was a fresh and thrilling experience for him.

As for the story, Ali Fazal believed that Solo Leveling anime had a great narrative, owing to its underdog story about the protagonist "the weakest Hunter" Sung Jinwoo. Additionally, the universe was very unique when compared to live-action art forms.

Ali Fazal voices Song Chiyul in Solo Leveling anime (Image via Crunchyroll)

Following that, the actor shared his love for Hayao Miyazaki movies, especially Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. He even revealed his excitement over being approached to provide his voice for Solo Leveling anime. While he hadn't read the manhwa, he was aware that it was a widely anticipated series and he could not miss out on it.

The actor also admitted that anime had a huge scope in India. Given that the country had the fourth-largest audience in the world, there seemed like an opportunity for Indian creators to produce their own anime or get inspired to make such animations.

Solo Leveling screening saw Sung Jinwoo get selected as the Player of the System

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Solo Leveling anime screening saw the premiere of the first two episodes of the series. This allowed fans to get an idea of the anime's universe and understand the protagonist Sung Jinwoo's mentality.

Despite being the weakest Hunter, he worked as one to earn money for his mother's medical expenses and sister's education. Thus, he was desperate to make a living. This reason saw him affirmingly vote to enter the Double Dungeon under the guidance of Song Chiyul.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, this ended up being their biggest mistake as they got trapped in a room with set rules. Following the rules might have allowed them to escape. However, with his fellow Hunters running away to save their lives, he took over the responsibility to stay, allowing Song Chiyul and Joohee to escape the dungeon.

Hence, he was massacred and thrown around like a ragdoll by the statues inside the dungeon. Following that, a prompt appeared in front of him, setting up the story.

The animation and dubbing quality were top-notch

Cha Hae-In as seen in Solo Leveling trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As expected by A-1 Pictures, the animation quality for the Solo Leveling anime was exceptional, especially in the movements of the characters. This was very evident during Cha Hae-In's debut scene which saw her stop a robbery and get away from the crime scene.

In addition, the brutality of the series was depicted really well as burns and dismemberment were animated in as gruesome a way as possible. Lastly, the animation team did a great job in animating the statues quite hauntingly, leaving fans at the venue scared of them.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As for the Hindi Dub, while the majority of anime fans might have some reservations about it, the dubbing was quite good. Previously, in Jujutsu Kaisen Hindi Dub, certain words and phrases were directly translated into Hindi, making some lines sound odd.

However, the Solo Leveling anime dub seemed much better than the previous work. Many keywords retained their form, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the series.

The only issue with the Hindi Dub could be the pronunciation of the character names themselves. However, to counter such issues, the Japanese team had changed their names. Hence, the Hindi Dub team could have also chosen to do the same or could have chosen Japanese versions of certain character's names for the Hindi version.

Final thoughts on Solo Leveling anime Hindi Dub premiere

Maison PVR, venue for Solo Leveling premiere (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, it seems like Crunchyroll India knows what they are doing with their newly introduced library of Hindi-dubbed anime. They had not only produced a Hindi Dub for a highly anticipated series like Solo Leveling but are also set to release it around the same time as the worldwide premiere.

If the company keeps making such efforts to expand its market in the country, as predicted by them, India might likely become the second-largest audience for anime. Hence, it seems like fans have a lot to look forward to even after the Solo Leveling anime premieres.