Crunchyroll India announces 14 Winter 2024 anime with 6 Hindi dubs

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, about their Winter 2024 anime lineup in India. There are a total of 14 new anime that will be added to the anime streaming platform, six of which will have Hindi dubs as well.

Crunchyroll has been actively trying to expand its market in India. This has been evident from the number of dubbed series the platform provides for regional languages. While dubbed series were released much later previously, the Winter 2024 anime season is set to feature six anime with Hindi dubs released during the same season.

Crunchyroll announces Winter 2024 anime lineup in India

Title card for Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll India is set to premiere a total of 14 anime in the Winter 2024 anime season. More anime may be announced in the future.

However, for now, the streaming platform has announced the following anime:

Name Studio Release Date Dubs Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage Project No.9 January 3 English Sasaki and Peeps SILVER LINK. January 5 English The Demon Prince of Momochi House Drive January 5 English Solo Leveling A-1 Pictures January 6 English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 Studio Flad January 7 English Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! SILVER LINK. and BLADE January 8 English and Hindi HIGH CARD Season 2 Studio Hibari January 9 NA Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Jumondou January 9 Hindi Metallic Rouge BONES January 10 English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu BUCCHIGIRI?! MAPPA January 13 English and Hindi The Fire Hunter Season 2 Signal.MD January 14 NA Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp MAHO FILM COMING SOON NA MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 2 A-1 Pictures COMING SOON Hindi The Witch and the Beast Yokohama Animation Laboratory COMING SOON English

As evident from the above list of the 2024 Winter Anime lineup for Crunchyroll India, there are six anime that will receive Hindi Dubs. However, that's not all as Solo Leveling and BONES' original anime Metallic Rouge would also be receiving dubs for other regional languages like Tamil and Telugu.

Title card for MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To sweeten the deal, the streaming platform would also be releasing English dubs for eight anime in total.

One thing fans should note is that the release dates are only for the English-subtitled episodes and not for the dubbed episodes. The episode release dates for the same will be revealed later by the streaming platform's news section.

Title card for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime (Image via Madhouse)

That said, the above-mentioned 14 anime aren't the only anime that would be streaming on the service. There are some continuing series from Fall 2023, which would keep releasing its episodes in the Winter 2024 anime season.

They are as follows:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - New episodes every Friday (Madhouse)

The Apothecary Diaries – New episodes on Saturdays (TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM)

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange – New episodes on Saturdays (Brain’s Base)

Shangri-La Frontier – New episodes on Sundays (C2C)

Fans can expect the platform to provide the same number of anime dubs for the series mentioned above that were released previously unless mentioned otherwise.

What is Crunchyroll?

It is an entertainment company that connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories. The platform not only features membership Premium content but also allows fans to access free ad-supported anime. In addition, the company serves the community across events, games, theatrical, collectibles, consumer products, and manga publishing.