Did Solo Leveling anime do justice to the iconic smile scene from the webtoon? Explained

Solo Leveling episode 2 can be deemed the highlight of season 1 of the manhwa's anime adaptation. It covered chapters 4 through 10 of the source material and adapted the next bit of the story in the Cartenon Temple. What began as a large group of Hunters was whittled down to just Sung Jin-Woo.

The God Statue annihilated those who did not follow the commandments of the temple and at the end, the remaining survivors escaped, leaving Jin-Woo behind. It also finally introduced the mysterious notification that he received.

However, episode 2's highlight was the way the famous God Statue Smile was expertly brough to life by A-1 Pictures.

Solo Leveling: Studio does it right with iconic smile scene

Solo Leveling episode 2 finally adapted the one moment that was floating around the internet for a long long time, and it really was worth the wait. The smile of the Statue of God was among the first panels of the manhwa that received huge attention, contributing substantially to its popularity and raking in fans.

Later, when the Solo Leveling anime was announced, fans were more excited to witness this particular scene more than any. Sure, the series has numerous great moments that need to be animated, but the hype around this one was on a whole other level.

The Hunters taking on the God Statue in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The scene takes place in the beginning minutes of the episode. Jin-Woo and Chi-Yul attempt to devise an escape plan when a panicked Hunter bites the dust. Just then, Jin-Woo risks testing his theory and steps forth, successfully deciphering the first commandment, "Worship the God."

This is exactly when the scene pans to the God Statue's face and a sinister smile spreads across it. Witnessing the statue smile in such a manner completely creeps out the survivors, but at the moment, manages to keep them safe.

Fans ecstatic at adaptation of much-awaited smile scene

Long before Solo Leveling's animation was announced, the God Statue's ominous yet twisted smile was making rounds on the internet.

As expected from such an awaited scene, social media was flooded with reactions following the stellar animation A-1 Pictures managed to execute on the famed moment.

Fans react on X to iconic Solo Leveling smile scene (Image via Sportskeeda)

The moment is already becoming popular and has now been turned into a gif too. However, this is only episode 2 of the series and there are 10 more episodes to go, at least for the time being.

The announcement of a 2nd cour will prove to be the cherry on top for this highly successful project.

Final thoughts

Sung Jin-Woo at the altar (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A-1 Pictures deserve a big pat on the back. So far, the anime has not disappointed with its mesmerizing animation and story pacing. The first two episodes served as an introduction to Chugong's masterpiece and now, from episode 3, the real action is slated to begin.

The System has revealed itself following Sung Jin-Woo's near-death experience. It has presented a Secret Quest, titled "Courage of the Weak," which holds the key to acquiring qualifications to become a "Player." Declining it would mean that his heart will stop in 0.02 seconds.

Episode 3 is sure to be all it is building up to.