Solo Leveling is a well-known web novel turne­d manga series create­d by Chugong. It has achieved treme­ndous global recognition and has recently received an anime adaptation. The­ introductory sequence of the­ Solo Leveling animation highlights numerous pivotal individuals who contribute­ meaningful parts throughout the tale.

Vie­wers are shown some of the­ protagonist's early encounters with monste­rs as a low-level hunter, e­stablishing context for his journey. While the­ sequence doe­s not delve dee­ply into specific plot details, it serve­s to familiarize new audience­s with the general world and se­tting of South Korea's Hunter ranks in which the story is se­t.

All the characters that appear in Solo Leveling opening

1) Sung Jinwoo

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jinwoo is the main protagonist of the popular webtoon series Solo Leveling. Originally an infamously weak E-Rank Hunter, he gets the chance of a lifetime when he is chosen by a mysterious program called the System as its sole player.

This program grants him the extremely rare ability to level up in strength and turn anyone he kills into a loyal follower. As he sets out on a journey to discover the secrets of the dungeons and the true source of his powers, Jinwoo finds himself in a seemingly endless struggle against all kinds of enemies, both man and monster.

2) Sung Jinah

Sung Jinah (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jinah is Jinwoo's younger sister and an important character in Solo Leveling. Although she doesn't possess any supernatural abilities, she serves as a source of motivation for Jinwoo. Her presence signifies the emotional bond between the siblings and adds depth to Jinwoo's character.

3) Lee Joohee

Lee Joohee (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lee­ Joohee is a B-ranked healer. In the beginning, as a B-rank, Joohee was a skilled healer and could heal Jinwoo on occasion with little trouble. She is known for her fie­rce determination and loyalty to he­r companions. Joohee's prese­nce emphasizes her significance as a tale­nted hunter and a reliable ally for Jinwoo.

4) Woo Jinchul

Woo Jinchul (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Woo Jinchul is a Korean A-Rank Hunter and the Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association. Prior to the death of Go Gunhee, the previous Chairman, he was the Chief Inspector of the Korean Hunters Association’s Surveillance Team.

5) Cha Haein

Cha Haein (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Cha Haein is a le­ading S-Rank Hunter from Korea. She holds the position of Vice­-Guild Master in the Hunters Guild. He­r commitment to constantly becoming bette­r, coupled with her exce­ptional skills, is typical of an S-Rank Hunter. These qualities make her a tough opponent. She's especially fe­ared for her excellent sword-fighting abilities.

6) Choi Jong-In

Choi Jong-In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Choi Jong-In is the Hunter's Guild Master, and he is one of the most skillful hunters in a Mage-Type. He is also an S-Rank Korean Hunter whose specialty is fire magic. He doesn't just possess excellent skills as a powerful hunter but can exhibit tremendous intimidation in his battles utilizing the fiery magic.

7) Baek Yoon-Ho

Baek Yoon-Ho (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Baek Yoon-Ho is a Korean S-Rank Hunter who leads the White Tiger Guild. He has great close combat skills along with his Transformation Mage-Type Hunter. When using his powers, his eyes glow yellow, his hair turns white, and his pupils become slits.

8) Go Gunhee

Go Gunhee (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Go Gunhee was an S-Rank Hunter from Korea and the Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association. Not so long ago, he hardly had any competitors in his homeland. However, due to old age, his body started losing the ability to handle its own strength, for which reason Gunhee was compelled to retire after having worked as a hunter for just a few years.

After a few years, when healing magic was discovered, Gunhee hoped that he could get back in the game by reversing his age. However, even that didn't work out. With no other options left, Gunhee gave up opportunities to get back to working as a Hunter and eventually became a Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association.

9) Igris

Sung Jin-Woo goes up against Igris in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Igris is another character from the Korean webtoon series Solo Leveling. He is the shadow of Blood-Red Commander Igris, a powerful warrior who served the Shadow Monarch Ashborn during his war with the Rulers eons ago. Igris is known for his immense strength, telekinesis, and regeneration abilities. He is one of the strongest shadows in Jinwoo’s army and is only rivaled by Beru and surpassed by Bellion.

Final thoughts

The opening of the Solo Leveling anime has introduced several key characters. Each character has a variety of abilities, strengths, and reasons that will spice up the unfolding events in the story.

From Jinwoo's journey towards growth and self-discovery to the teamwork between the raiding parties he is part of, these characters add a layer of complexity to the world of Solo Leveling. As we move along and proceed forward in the anime, we can expect that more backstories of these characters will be shown.