"Method voice acting": Solo Leveling fans hail Sung Jin-Woo's VA for his dedication 

Solo Leveling amassed a huge fanbase ever since its premiere. While fans may want to praise its animation studio A-1 Pictures for it, as evident from the episodes, the cast members' performances are a huge reason why fans have been able to completely immerse themselves in the anime.

The one cast member that fans have begun hailing the most is Japanese voice actor Taito Ban, who voices the role of Solo Leveling anime protagonist Sung Jin-Woo. According to show director Shunsuke Nakashige, the voice actor's dedication to method act his role saw him coughing out blood.

Solo Leveling VA coughs out blood during method-acting

Following the premiere of Solo Leveling anime, fans dug up an interview with the show's director Shunsuke Nakashige. According to what he shared, the lead actor for the anime, Taito Ban was very dedicated to his role as the protagonist. Hence, he ended up coughing out blood at one point while recording the lines.

As evident from the interview, it was clear that the incident took place during the line recording for the first half of the anime season. Hence, considering what fans got to witness from Taito Ban's performance in Solo Leveling episode 2, one can guess that the lines were from the second episode's ending.

Sung Jin-@oo as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The dialogue saw Sung Jin-Woo scream and desperately cry at a different level. With that, the voice actor evidently tried his best to not hold back his anger and anguish as Sung Jin-Woo. Hence, fans deduced that Taito Ban might have ended up coughing out blood during those particular scenes.

With only two episodes of the anime having aired, fans can expect much more stellar performances from the voice actor in the upcoming episodes.

How fans reacted to the news about the voice actor

Fans reacting to Taito Ban's voice acting dedication for the anime (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were truly fascinated by the fact that the voice actor was willing to push himself so much. Meanwhile, other fans felt genuinely concerned about Taito Ban. While one could praise him for his dedication, it is not natural for one to cough up blood while recording lines. Hence, they wished that the voice actor had rested and recovered.

Some fans even went on to praise Japanese voice actors as a whole. They knew that they were dedicated to their craft and were willing to push themselves. However, a voice actor coughing up blood was something unheard of. Thus, fans were impressed by the voice actor's dedication as the voice for the show's protagonist.

Fans reacting to Taito Ban's voice acting dedication for the anime (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Many anime fans found it a bit weird that voice actors were going beyond necessary to put out a good performance. This was also evident from a recent video of Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji Itadori voice actor Junya Enoki's video which saw him on the floor to give a good performance. While many people praised it, some fans found it weird.

Lastly, there were some arguments about the truth behind the statement that "Taito Ban coughed up blood." Some fans thought it was true as the voice actor for Son Goku from Dragon Ball was known for popping out his veins while shouting "Kamehameha." Meanwhile, other fans believed that the show's director was lying to garner some media attention for the series.