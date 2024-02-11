Will Song Chiyul return in Solo Leveling? Explained

The double dungeon quest changed the life of Sung Jinwoo and many other hunters in Solo Leveling as this quest showed them the upcoming dangers of being an active hunter.

Sung Jinwoo was fortunate enough to be selected as a unique player by the system and got the opportunity to level up solo later in the series. But some hunters faced permanent damage, like Lee Joohee, who became mentally unstable after this quest and still hasn't recovered in the Solo Leveling anime.

Another victim was Song Chiyul, the C-rank hunter, who lost one of his arms during this quest. Fans have been interested in knowing whether or not Song will make his return as a hunter, as he faced a big loss during the double dungeon quest.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa series.

Song Chiyul will make his return as a hunter in Solo Leveling

Song Chiyul as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Song Chiyul will return in the next quest that takes place after the current quest, which ended in episode 6 of Solo Leveling. He will be assigned a D-rank dungeon quest with most of his old friends, including Sung Jinwoo and Lee Joohee.

During this quest, some criminals will accompany the hunters, who will help them kill monsters in hopes of reducing their sentence. A Hunters' Organization inspector, Kang Taeshik, will also be present during this quest.

His role will be to take care of these criminals, but his demeanor makes Sung Jinwoo suspicious.

In episode 2 of Solo Leveling, the team of Sung Jinwoo gets trapped inside the double dungeon. As the episode progresses, some hunters die, while the team's captain, Song Chiyul, loses his arm.

In episode 6 of Solo Leveling, Sung Jinwoo defeats the dungeon boss and kills his teammates, who abandoned him and Jinho in this dungeon.

After exiting the dungeon, he spends some time with her sister as he is called for another quest.

On the other hand, Song Chiyul is seen in his dojó as he trains someone. As their match reaches a conclusion, Song reveals that the person he is training is an S-rank hunter.

Song also receives the invitation for the same quest as Sung Jinwoo, but he is not aware that he will be able to meet his old friend again.

Song meeting Sung Jinwoo after a long time (Image via DUBU/Chu Gong)

As both of them are on their way to their destination, they cross paths. Song is surprised to see Sung's new physique, and they catch up while traveling. As they reach their destination, Sung catches up with Joohee, and some criminals arrive in a vehicle.

These are prohibition criminals who are assigned to this mission alongside the hunters, and if they help significantly, their sentence will be reduced. Kang Taeshik, a Hunters Organization inspector, is sent to keep these criminals in control.

He is giving off a negative aura which Sung Jinwoo realizes soon.

Final thoughts

Song taking the blame for killing Taeshik Image via DUBU/Chu Gong

Interestingly, this quest is Song's second encounter with death, as Taeshik is a mentally unstable inspector who loves to hunt down humans. As the story continues, Sung Jinwoo saves everyone by hunting down Taeshik.

After this quest, Woo Jinchul arrives and demands the name of the person who killed Taeshik. Song lies that he did it, thinking that Sung is hiding his powers for a reason. This was also his way of thanking Sung Jinwoo for saving his life twice.