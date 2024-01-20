Who is Woo Jinchul in Solo Leveling? Explained

Episode 3 of Solo Leveling is set to be released in just a few days and fans are excited to see if Sung Jinwoo made it out of the dungeon alive. However, they are more excited about the new information that will be revealed about the characters showcased in the first episode.

One of these characters is Woo Jinchul, who is seen talking to an old man named Go, the chairman of the Hunters Organization, in the first episode. Unfortunately, not much was revealed about Jinchil, he only had some business talks with the chairman.

Woo Jinchul is the Chief Inspector of the Korean Hunters Association's Surveillance Team and will be a big part of the story in the future. However, fans are still curious to know what his rank as a hunter is and if he will interact with Sung Jinwoo in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa series.

Solo Leveling: The character of Woo Jinchul, the A-rank hunter, explored

In episode 1 of Solo Leveling, Sung Jinwoo entered the mysterious dungeon with his new team and attention was diverted to the Hunters Association Headquarters. There, Chairman Go was having a conversation with Hunter Woo Jinchul as the latter made his reports for the day.

They discussed the importance of essence stones obtained after killing monsters. These stones are the bread and butter of hunters as they obtain them in the dungeons and sell them to the government. The talk progresses into Jinchul telling the chairman that the government is looking to utilize these stones as an energy source, and the talk ends.

Woo Jinchul (right) and Go Gunshee (left) (Image via A-1 Pictures)

He is seen wearing a very formal dress while on his job and his personality comes off as an earnest and professional person who loves not to joke around. He also went straight into the discussion with the chairman, which shows his upfront and straightforward personality.

As far as his hunter suit is concerned, he wears silver armor with golden shoulders and some blue trims all around the armor. Considering he is an A-rank hunter, this armor is high quality and not easy to penetrate.

His hunter abilities are also second to none as he possesses skills not even S-rank hunters can demonstrate, which is sensing the mana of Sung Jinwoo from far away.

Woo Jinchul's relationship with Sung Jinwoo

After being demolished by the Gods in episode 2 of Solo Leveling, Sung Jinwoo manages to stay alive because he gets selected by the game as a special player. As he is recovering from his injuries in the hospital, Woo Jinchul visits him to check if he has received a reawakening. This is because SJW had already awakened as an F-rank, and as he survived such a high-level dungeon, chances were high.

Unfortunately, this was not the case, so he left. Later in the series, Jinchul stays suspicious of SJW's actions because he cannot fathom an alone F-rank hunter returning alive from an A-rank (which can be considered an S-rank) dungeon.

Although Woo Jinchul is a nobody in the anime so far, he will be a big part of the plot of Solo Leveling later in the series. His calm attitude and wisdom are like none other, and this will save his country from dangerous gates.

