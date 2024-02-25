On February 25, 2024, the official YouTube channel of IGN uploaded the trailer for the two-part documentary of the popular manhwa adaptation of Solo Leveling. The documentary series will be titled The Leveling of Solo Leveling. Crunchyroll will produce the documentary in collaboration with production company AllSo.

The documentary will cover the perspectives of 20 people involved in the manhwa series, as well as fans in Korea and the anime series in Japan. The overview of these two parts has been revealed as the first part will take place in Korea and the other in Japan in their respective studios. The release date of this two-part documentary will be revealed in the near future.

Solo Leveling to receive a two-part documentary

The trailer for the manhwa series' two-part documentary starts in the D&C Webtoon studio in Seoul, Korea. The manhwa is branded the most successful Korean webtoon by the narrator, as the written scripts of the manhwa are showcased.

The trailer shifts to a place where some people are drawing panels for the series. The voices of the masses come next, urging how this manhwa series took over the internet when it was released. Although there were many other manhwa series that people read during that time, this manhwa series stood out due to its iconic art style.

The trailer then shifts to Japan into the Crunchyroll studio, where the director of this series shares how his coworkers were continuously asking him to take over this project. The trailer takes viewers to the original anime studio of this manhwa series next, A-1 Pictures, where one of the animators notes that the anime adaptation will be faithful to the original universe of the series.

The documentary will be produced by Crunchyroll, an American Entertainment company, and AllSo, a Paris-based production company. The manhwa is written by Chigong and illustrated by Sung-rak Jang (Dubu).

What will the Solo Leveling documentary be about?

The key visual for the Solo Leveling documentary (Image via Crunchyroll/AllSo studios)

The documentary will be a two-part series covering the journey of the manhwa series, starting from the initial days of production to being selected by a renowned animation studio for an anime adaptation.

The first part of this documentary will be titled A Hunter Rises. The episode will take place in Korea with D&C Media, the publisher of this series' webtoon and web novel, and Redice, the biggest webtoon studio in the world. The episode will focus on the beginning of the manhwa series and how it was received locally.

The second part of this documentary will be titled Second Awakening. The episode will take place in Japan with Aniplex and A-1 Pictures, the animation studio for the series. The adaptation process for the manhwa will be revealed alongside an interview with one of the directors and some marketing staff members, who talk about how to take the anime series to greater heights.

