Where to read Solo Leveling Manhwa online? Reading platforms explored

Otakus all around the globe have been captivated by the iconic Manhwa Solo Leveling because of its captivating setting, and now that the anime of the series has been revealed, fans can't wait to learn more about the story.

This series has a passionate following that has remained loyal long after it ended because of its stunning artwork and compelling plot. An abundance of reading platforms provides an unrivaled experience for those willing to dig into the epic story of Sung Jinwoo and his leveling system.

These channels provide an immersive trip through a world of monsters, hunters, and boundless power, from the original web novel to the visual spectacle.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Where to read Solo Leveling Manhwa?

(Image via DUBU)

When the first chapter of Solo Leveling, also known as Only I Level Up, was published in 2016, it was initially published as a web book. The web novel is written by Chugong and was first published on KakaoPage.

Webnovel.com later acquired english publishing rights once the online novel gained popularity. The best website for reading Solo Levelling online books is this one. The complete 270 chapters have been made available online at Webnovel.com since the novel's conclusion five years ago.

Fans who like to read Manwha online can read Solo Leveling Manhwa on another official website TappyToon or Tapas. These two webtoon sites are incredibly well-liked, and fans can read every chapter of Manhwa without any problem.

What is Solo Levelling about?

The leveling game mechanism that serves as the foundation for Solo Leveling's narrative makes it possible for its excellent action and pacing to shine truly. Sung Jinwoo, a Rank-E South Korean certified hunter, is the main character of the story.

He is among the fortunate few who have been endowed with incredible abilities and are charged with eradicating monsters and other entities that have entered Earth through dimensional cracks.

Jinwoo, however, only has the ability to do odd jobs or minimal-risk missions in the low-rank dungeon since he is a hunter with rank E, which is granted to the least capable and weakest hunters.

Parable @paradoxic_l gonna make an OC but it's gonna be based on The Statue of God/The Absolute Being from Solo Leveling pic.twitter.com/wJSSOl0qIt

Jinwoo and the hunting party are sent on an assignment that takes them into a double dungeon that is actually a lethal test that a mystery creature has set up. On this mission, our hero comes dangerously close to being slaughtered, but when he awakens, he has the ability to actively level up, just as in role-playing games like Skyrim or Monster Hunter Rise.

From then on, he trains to become the world's best hunter, and the narrative employs conventional fantasy video game themes to introduce new levels and difficulties along the way.

Solo Leveling anime details and release date

The anime version of Solo Levelling was supposed to come out in 2023. However, the ending of the first teaser trailer revealed that the date has been moved to the Winter 2024 season.

The production team of the project is filled with the all-stars of the anime industry. The anime will be directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online and Fate/Apocrypha) at A-1 Pictures and include Nobura Kimura (Princess Principal) as the chief writer, Tomoko Sudo (Alice in Borderland) as the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano as the composer (Attack on Titan: "Call of Silence").

Furthermore, there has been an official confirmation that Crunchyroll will make Solo Levelling available for streaming when it is released outside of Asia.

Be sure to follow for more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.