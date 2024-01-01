10 anime to watch for fans of Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling has become one of the most popular Korean webtoons and light novel series in recent years. It has captivated fans with its thrilling story about Sung Jin-Woo, a hunter who starts at the lowest rank and eventually becomes an S-Rank Hunter. He gains incredible power and embarks on exhilarating adventures. With its spectacular action sequences, engaging plot, and fantastic visuals, it's no wonder Solo Leveling has developed a massive global following.

For fans eagerly awaiting the anime adaptation to air, this list has 10 more anime that Solo Leveling fans will enjoy. From overpowered main characters to engrossing fantasy worlds, these shows capture a similar vibe and spirit that makes Solo Leveling so enjoyable.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 must-watch anime for solo leveling enthusiasts

1) Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer (Image via White Fox)

In a fantasy land terrorized by hordes of demonic goblins, one unnamed warrior has devoted his entire existence to hunting down the tricky monsters on their home turf using ruthless ambush tactics. Saving and advising novice adventurers who often underestimate goblins, the Goblin Slayer soon finds himself embroiled in an escalating conflict.

Methodical preparation, exploitation of enemy weaknesses, and creative strategies for navigating monster lairs may feel familiar to fans of Solo Leveling. Goblin Slayer’s unrelenting drive to eradicate threats despite personal risk may also evoke Sung Jin-Woo’s own unwavering sense of duty.

2) Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

The premise of becoming trapped in an immersive game world is likely familiar, but Overlord puts a deliciously sinister twist on the trope. Upon finding himself transformed into his game avatar in a real fantasy world, the protagonist Momonga sets out to conquer the new land at the head of his loyal guild garrison and growing legion of magical monsters.

Fans of Solo Leveling’s complex dungeon exploring and politically charged world-building will find plenty to enjoy in Overlord. It also delivers a vast array of magical action scenes as Momonga valiantly battles numerous threats to his newly claimed domain.

3) Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? (Image via J.C.Staff)

This adventurous action anime centers around Bell Cranel, a plucky young novice training to be an explorer of the monster-filled labyrinths beneath the city of Orario. What Bell lacks in strength and experience he makes up for in heart, creativity, and a divine blessing that lets him rapidly level up with each dungeon conquest.

Like Sung Jin-Woo, Bell starts off woefully underpowered. However, Bell quickly unlocks towering strength through bold expeditions, death-defying encounters, and a willingness to push his limits. With its detailed RPG-inspired world and frenetic monster battles, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? is perfect for Solo Leveling fans.

4) The Rising Of The Shield Hero

The Rising Of The Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Betrayed, framed as a criminal, and denied any respect, Naofumi Iwatani finds himself oddly equipped with only a shield. He is one of four summoned Cardinal Heroes meant to save an alternate world from disaster. Refusing to give up, Naofumi pushes past discrimination and sole reliance on a non-attacking weapon to eventually gain trustworthy allies and unbelievable strength.

Like Sung Jin-Woo defies expectations to rise from the weakest hunter to an unrivaled existence, Naofumi’s patient determination despite hardships makes him someone viewers can’t help but root for. The themes of growth in adversity and thrilling battles against imposing beastmen and elite heroes in The Rising of the Shield Hero also echo the appeal of Solo Leveling.

5) That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime (Image via Eight Bit)

Like Sung Jin-Woo, the protagonist of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime finds himself endowed with staggering new abilities seemingly overnight. After being reborn as a slime monster in an alternate magical world, he quickly evolves new skills and powers on his quest to create a monster nation.

With fun characters, inventive world-building, and slick action scenes, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime anime pulls viewers in right away. It also packs some emotional punch later on as the scope of the story expands. For those who love watching an underdog protagonist become unstoppably powerful, this slime’s rise to greatness will suck them right into its plot.

6) Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill (Image via Trigger)

Rather than RPG mechanics, Kill la Kill, a wild action anime leverages a creative “Life Fiber” concept. It allows characters to unlock staggering power through willpower and compatible outfit pieces. Seeking vengeance for her father’s murder, protagonist Ryuko Matoi acquires a sentient god robe granting incredible battle strength.

She enrolls at Honnōji Academy to fight her way to the top of the student council hierarchy and confront the president, Satsuki Kiryuin. Stylish energy beams and screen-filling special moves will look immediately familiar to Solo Leveling fans. True to form, Ryuko also unlocks tricky new techniques and massive stat boosts during each desperation-fueled battle.

7) Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

It’s hard to imagine a closer analog to Solo Leveling’s premise of exploring dungeon floors and boss rooms than Sword Art Online. When VRMMORPG Sword Art Online traps players within, protagonist Kirito joins thousands now fighting for survival to clear all 100 floors and hopefully escape.

Forming a party with other top-ranked adventurers, he steadily improves his skills through constant battles while investigating conspiracies. With its slick dynamic camera work, gorgeous magic visuals, and heart-stopping boss encounters, Sword Art Online delivers an authentic high fantasy raiding feel. Seeing Kirito strategically exploit boss attack patterns should certainly prove familiar.

8) Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

After being abruptly summoned to a fantasy kingdom, Subaru Natsuki thinks he’s lucked into an incredible adventure. He soon realizes that dying in this world has unexpected consequences when he finds his consciousness returning to a previous point after each death. Armed with this “Return by Death” ability, Subaru races to unravel the secrets behind this phenomenon while struggling to protect someone important.

Those who enjoy Solo Leveling for the thrill of overcoming daunting lethal scenarios through careful planning and grit will likely appreciate Subaru’s endless efforts to escape imminent death. It also features politicking schemes and a magic system sure to delight any fantasy fan.

9) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Booting up an incredible second chance at life, a 34-year-old NEET reincarnates as Rudeus Greyrat, the infant son of a mighty adventurer. Retaining his old memories and intellect, Rudeus makes the most of his innate magical talent and newfound courage to hone unbelievable skills, seeking redemption through heroic acts.

Awakening awe-inspiring magical techniques and pushing confrontation limits to protect others should resonate strongly with Sung Jin-Woo’s transformative journey. For those who enjoy Solo Leveling as a rich coming-of-age tale, witnessing Rudeus mature across arcs will land plenty of emotional gut punches.

10) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba undergoes punishing training to fight man-eating demons after his family is attacked. Similarly, Solo Leveling’s Sung Jin-Woo relentlessly pushes himself beyond human limits through non-stop combat to protect the weak. Their mutually selfless sacrifice amidst bloodshed and developing special techniques through adversity make for inspiring parallels.

After his family is slaughtered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slaying Corps to find a cure and faces legions of demonic enemies. Despite lacking any special powers, he hones uncanny sensory skills and learns unique breath-style attacks. He also unlocks the ability to dance with enhanced speed, strength, and reaction time in critical moments.

Conclusion

Solo Leveling fans who crave no-nonsense monster hunting, raids offering ultimate challenges, or secondary world escapism fueling heroic growth, will fully engage with these anime. Their grand adventures brimming with skill discovery, intensifying battles, and high personal stakes all echo elements fundamental to the exhilarating magic formula of Solo Leveling’s success.