Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? watch order explained

With four seasons, three OVAs, and one movie, the anime adaptation of Fujino Omori’s Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has been well-appreciated by both fans and critics. As the second cour of the fourth season was finally released in 2023, fans are relieved to see how the loose ends unravel as Bell and Ryu’s fate gets decided.

Due to the immense popularity of the series, more anime and non-anime enthusiasts are drawn toward it, thanks to its enthralling plot, fascinating characters, and phantasmic setting. As the second cour of season four has finally aired, this would be a good time to catch up on the series.

How to watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? in order

Since the anime has four seasons so far, many newcomers have presumed that the series might have filler episodes. However, it would be surprising to learn that the entire series is canonical, with no record of even a short filler episode. Take a look at the ideal watch order for the anime series that has been mentioned below.

Here’s the chronological Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Watch Order:

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 1 (2015-2016)

Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon? (OVA, 2016)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria (Spin-Off anime series, 2017)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion (Movie, 2019)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II: Past & Future (Recap episode, 2019)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 2 (2019)

Is It Wrong to go Searching for Herbs on a Deserted Island? (OVA, 2020)

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 3 (2020)

Is It Wrong to Try to Find a Hot Spring in Orario? God of the Hot Spring Forever (OVA, 2021)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 part 1 (2022)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 part 2 (2023)

About the anime's light novel and other adaptations

Fujino Omori’s story, also known as Danmachi for short, is one of the most highly lauded action-adventure Isekai light novel series worldwide. Initially, Fujino wrote the story under a different title, Familia Myth, to enter the 4th GA Bunko Award. Surprisingly, he won the Grand Prize and an offer to get his story serialized.

The light novel series' popularity skyrocketed in no time, with sales estimating over 9 million as of 2018. Over time, Danmachi also inspired manga and video game adaptations. Square Enix began serializing the chapters of the manga adaptation in its Young Gangan imprint from August 2013.

A brief synopsis of the series

Danmachi takes place in the fictional city of Orario, following the adventures of Bell Cranel, a 14-year-old rookie who desires to become the greatest adventurer of all time. After crossing paths with Hestia, the kind and ecstatic goddess, his dream began to take shape.

Together with Hestia, Bell embarked on an unprecedented journey venturing deep within the city’s catacombs, filled with terrifying monsters. While exploring the dungeon to seek fame and glory by putting their life on the line, Bell runs into Aiz Wallenstein, the renowned “Sword Princess,” and gets love-struck.

Now, besides conquering vicious monsters, Bell has also made up his mind to conquer the fear of approaching the girl he likes.

