Goblin Slayer anime: Why is the MC obsessed with killing only goblins? Explained

In the Goblin Slayer anime, over the course of time, the protagonist acquired many names, like Orcblog by the Elves and Beardcutter by the Dwarves. The name that seems like a moniker is not really a title but a direct reflection of the character’s singular focus, which is slaying goblins and nothing else.

However, as fans would have noticed, most of the names of the characters are based on their therianthropic race, and the protagonist’s name doesn’t represent any of the races. Moreover, there has been only one Goblin Slayer in the entirety of the series, which suggests that the name has more to it.

As the series progresses, it becomes noticeable that Goblin Slayer’s very name and his unfaltering drive are intricately tied to the most traumatic incident of his life. This harrowing experience gave birth to a new persona singularly devoted to the extermination of goblins as his life’s mission and uncompromising vengeance.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Goblin Slayer anime and manga spoilers.

Goblin Slayer anime: The protagonist’s vengeance against Goblins forged by his elder sister’s death

Expand Tweet

As revealed in season 1 episode 2 of the Goblin Slayer anime, the protagonist discloses his horrifying past, where goblins raided his village and brutally killed all the residents. Even Goblin Slayer’s elder sister couldn’t manage to escape the havoc with her younger brother, so she asked him to hide beneath the floor to stay safe.

The goblins eventually caught her and mercilessly killed her while the young Goblin Slayer watched helplessly, and this incident traumatized him for life. Given it has been revealed that his elder sister was his sole loved one during his childhood, losing the only family he ever had caused him to harness vengeance against the goblins.

The Goblin Slayer went through a lot after his sister’s demise and eventually became a killing machine specifically targeting the goblins. This ultimately paved his path to the goal of eliminating all goblins from the face of the earth.

Expand Tweet

Like most of the characters, the nameless elder sister of the protagonist in the Goblin Slayer anime has been a source of intrigue in the story. Although not much about her has been known in the series so far, it was revealed that she took the responsibility of raising her younger brother all alone after their parents died from an unanticipated plague outbreak.

She was said to be one of the most intelligent characters in the Goblin Slayer anime, who channeled her genius in educating the kids of the village, helping them learn how to read and write alongside her younger brother. Besides being his sister, she also was the mother figure for Goblin Slayer.

Expand Tweet

As any other child would be, Goblin Slayer was also a typical kid, curious about things that intrigued him and filled him with the boundless wonder of youth. However, the fated event completely altered the course of his life, casting a long, grim shadow and transforming him into the resolute Goblin Slayer known to the devoted fans of the series today.

Even at Adventurer’s guild, while seeking new missions from the Guild Girl, he is ultimately given the task of eliminating infestations of goblins mostly, as everyone knows that he won’t be claiming any other missions.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Goblin Slayer anime and manga updates.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.