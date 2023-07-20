10 manga to read for fans of Goblin Slayer

Based on a light novel series by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatuki, Goblin Slayer is a dark fantasy manga series that follows a mysterious warrior who devotes his life to eradicating goblins. Goblin Slayer portrays the harsh reality of a world where goblins constantly threaten human settlements and where adventurers undertake missions to battle them to prosper.

The protagonist of Goblin Slayer is a seasoned goblin hunter with a particular grudge against them for murdering his family. He joins forces with other adventurers who share his desire to exterminate goblins, as well as a young Priestess whom he rescues from a goblin onslaught.

Goblin Slayer manga is renowned for its dark themes, brutal violence, and gloomy atmosphere. So, here are 10 manga series that one must check out to get the same vibe of Goblin Slayer.

Berserk and 9 other manga series that are similar to Goblin Slayer

1) Hellsing

The subject of Hellsing by Kohta Hirano sees The Hellsing Organisation, a covert group, defending England against supernatural dangers. Sir Integra Hellsing, a descendant of the renowned vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing is the leader of the organization served by Alucard, a strong and enigmatic vampire who is also the organization’s ultimate weapon.

The manga follows Hellsing's conflicts with several foes, including renegade vampires, Nazi remnants, Catholic zealots, and a competing group named Millennium. Alucard makes a connection with Seras Victoria, a former police officer he transformed into a vampire, and confronts his own past and future along the way.

The manga is renowned for its grim humour, violent depictions, and allusions to legendary and historical people. Hellsing is similar to the Goblin Slayer manga in terms of its involvement with supernatural creatures and the drama that follows.

2) The Rising of the Shield Hero

Based on the Aneko Yusagi light novel series, The Rising of the Shield Hero is an isekai manga series by Aiya Ky. It follows the tale of a college student, Naofumi Iwatani, one of the four Cardinal Heroes who must battle monsters in another realm. However, the protagonist is given the position of the Shield Hero, the weakest and most hated of the four characters.

Naofumi's friends soon betray and falsely accuse him, which costs him his trust, money, and reputation. As a result, he resolves to exact vengeance on those who mistreated him and protect the world from the impending danger with just his shield and a slave girl, Raphtalia, by his side.

Soon, he encounters new friends and foes along the journey while learning more about the mysteries of the planet and his own fate. Naofumi is similar to the protagonist of the Goblin Slayer manga as the latter also strives to exact revenge on the creatures responsible for his dark childhood.

3) Wounded Man

Created by Kazuo Koike and Ryoichi Ikegami, the manga series Wounded Man chronicles the adventures of Keisuke Ibaraki, a cunning and seductive journalist who travels the globe in pursuit of scoops and ladies. He frequently gets caught up in risky circumstances like wars, crimes, and conspiracies, and utilizes his charisma and abilities to get by and obtain what he wants.

When G.P.X., a p*rnographic firm, kidnaps his high school girlfriend and forces her to perform horrific activities that leads her to commit suicide, it puts Keisuki on a mission of retribution. Thus, he becomes motivated to do whatever it takes to honor the memories of his deceased girlfriend and exact revenge on the firm.

The manga is renowned for its parallels to historical and cultural events, as well as its realistic and explicit portrayal of violence and politics. Although Goblin Slayer manga follows a parallel theme of vengeance, Wounded Man portrays a much darker and realistic approach than the fantasy manga.

4) Berserk

Kentaro Miura's dark fantasy manga, Berserk, follows the life of Guts, a mercenary who wields a huge sword and wears a cursed brand that draws demonic spirits. He joins Griffith's charismatic and ambitious band of elite soldiers, who aspires to establish its own kingship.

However, Griffith betrays Guts and his allies by committing them to the Band of Hawk, a gang of formidable demons who gives the former a new body and the name Femto in exchange for their sacrifice. Guts ultimately survives the experience, but he loses his left arm and right eye. Moreover, he sees Griffith assault his girlfriend Casca.

Following this, Guts makes the decision to murder Griffith and sets off on a brutal vengeance mission, encountering several horrors and foes along the journey. Berserk includes violent imagery and the dark theme of revenge and gore that is similar to Goblin Slayer.

5) The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary

Mine and Peroshi's manga series, The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary, is based on the former's light novel series. It shows the tale of Loren, a former mercenary who perished on a failed assignment along with his allies and his money. To make a livelihood, he chooses to embark on an adventure. However, he quickly learns that the world is not without its fair share of malice and secrets.

Loren encounters Lapis along the road, a fascinating young woman who declares to be a deity and offers him a job. She claims to grant him any wish, but in return, he must assist her in achieving her own objective. Thus, they set off on an adventure together that will alter both their lives and the course of the planet.

Similar to Goblin Slayer, The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary follows the protagonist and his allies on a journey that will eventually change their outlook on life.

6) To Your Eternity

Yoshitoki Ooima's To Your Eternity manga series follows the adventures of Fushi, an immortal being created by the Beholder. Starting with a rock, a wolf, and a child, Fushi possesses the ability to take the appearance of any living creature in front of him. Furthermore, he can make tools and weapons from his own flesh.

The story covers Fushi's interactions with numerous characters in various settings and ages as he gains knowledge of human emotions, relationships, and humanity. He also encounters several foes and allies along the way who contribute to his understanding of the human nature.

While the manga is different from Goblin Slayer in terms of theme and story, both the series includes an aspect of introspection and understanding of the self.

7) Claymore

The exploits of the Claymores, warriors recruited by a mysterious organisation to track down and eliminate Yoma, shape-shifting monsters who feed on people, is the main focus in Norihiro Yagi's dark fantasy manga series, Claymore. The Claymores can detect Yoma and wield huge swords, but they also run the risk of losing their humanity to their Yoma bloodline.

The protagonist of the series, Clare, is a low-ranking Claymore who wants to exact vengeance for her own personal reasons. She also unearths the Organization's sinister secrets and objectives along the way.

Both Claymore and Goblin Slayer revolves around a protagonist with a dark past and their journey of vengeance, making them similar to some aspect.

8) Vinland Saga

In the historical manga series Vinland Saga by Makoto Yukimura, Thorfinn, a young Viking warrior, seeks retribution against Askeladd, the mercenary commander who killed his father. The manga takes place in Europe in the eleventh century, around the time of the Viking invasions.

The manga follows Thorfinn as he grows from a young, vengeful kid to a wise, peaceful man while encountering numerous characters and circumstances that influence his outlook on life and his future. He also discovers the mythology of Vinland, a peaceful, prosperous land that his father yearned to discover.

Both Vinland Saga and Goblin Slayer centers around a vengeful protagonist who embarks on a journey of self-growth and wisdom. While Goblin Slayer manga is a dark fantasy series, Vinland Saga presents a more realistic and historical approach.

9) Dungeon Seeker

Based on the light novel series of the same name, Dungeon Seeker is a dark fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Sakamoto 666 and Mizu. The plot sees Junpei Takeda, a high school student who experiences bullying from his peers and betrayal from a lifelong friend. However, an entity that calls itself ‘God’ transports him to a fantasy world and gives him the special ability to adopt the powers of his foes.

Junpei quickly learns of the many perils and horrors in the world, soon realizing that he has been tricked by Noriko and his bully Kido Shouta into entering the Sacrificial Labyrinth, a dangerous dungeon where only the strongest can survive. As a result, he decides to get out of the labyrinth and exact revenge on those who have harmed him, despite encountering several creatures and difficulties along the route.

Dungeon Seeker is similar to Goblin Slayer by their parallel focus on revenge and survival, so anyone who wishes to feel a similar vibe to Kumo Kagyu's manga series, they can go ahead with Dungeon Seeker.

10) Granblue Fantasy

Fuugetsu Makoto and Cocho's Granblue Fantasy manga series is based on the role-playing video game created by Cygames. The story follows Gran, a small child who dreams of discovering Estalucia, a fabled island in the sky where his father supposedly vanished. Along the storyline, he encounters Lyria, a young woman who fled from her Empire, and the two of them set off on a journey over the sky.

The manga is set in a fantasy universe where people travel by airship and islands float through the atmosphere. Gran and Lyria are joined by Katalina, a former imperial knight who guards Lyria and Vyrn, a winged lizard claiming to be a dragon.

Although Granblue Fantasy is not as dark-themed as Goblin Slayer, the former parallels the latter in terms of adventure and flow of storylines.

