Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2 is set to air this Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1:05 am JST. While the anime’s return was highly anticipated, the premiere didn’t feature the action fans longed for. Nevertheless, it successfully rekindled fans’ love for adventures with the return of endearing characters.

The first episode primarily introduced the brash and ill-tempered Wizard Boy, whose sole mission in life is to eliminate goblins. It came as no surprise that he sought the guidance of none other than the Goblin Slayer himself. However, for the time being, he has no choice but to form a party with Priestess under her guidance, a decision that could potentially benefit them both.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2 will see Wizard Boy tagging along with Priestess

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2 airs on Friday, October 12, 2023, at 9:35 am PT in the US and the other parts of the world. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of the anime for fans outside Japan. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming giants have yet to add the anime in their massive anime catalog.

The English dub release of the sequel will be announced soon. Below are the release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2 for all the regions with the corresponding timezones:

A brief recap on Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1: An Ordinary Spring Day

The episode began with a flashback of Goblin Slayer saving the Priestess from goblins in the past. Returning to the present, it showed the Priestess and Elf discussing the new training center for young adventurers.

Eventually, Dwarf Shaman and Lizard Priest also joined them, followed by Goblin Slayer, whose enigmatic presence drew everyone’s attention.

The group decided to hunt goblins without much debate. Goblin Slayer selected quests related to goblin hunting and shared purchased potions. During their journey, they met a young adventurer named Rhea, whom Goblin Slayer advised before she set off on her quest. They also ran into a brash red-haired kid, who collided with Priestess while rushing toward the guild.

The kid didn't apologize for his behavior and berated the group instead for being so slow. After returning from the quest, Goblin Slayer reported the mission at the guild. He encountered the red-haired kid, Wizard Boy, once again and the latter expressed a desire to be his student but was instantly rejected. Since Wizard Boy had no place to stay, Goblin Slayer took him to Cow Girl’s farm.

Although Cow Girl’s uncle was initially reluctant, Goblin Slayer convinced him to allow Wizard Boy to stay in his rented barn. The next day at the guild, it was revealed that the Priestess couldn’t rank up because her party members were of Silver Rank, and her contributions were deemed insufficient by the guild.

Wizard Boy mocked her abilities, angering the other Priestesses at the guild. Onna Kinshi intervened and declared that Wizard Boy should trust his instincts and take Priestess as the leader of his new party

What to expect from Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2 is titled The Red-Headed Wizard Boy. As the title proclaims, it can be expected that even the upcoming installment will focus on exploring Wizard Boy and reveal more about his drive to slay goblins. Despite his haughty nature, Goblin Slayer saw some potential, but still, since he is a novice, he wouldn’t advise him to venture all alone to the lair of the pesky creatures.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2 will see the unlikely formation of a new team where Wizard Boy will get to learn the basics, and by mentoring him, Priestess could garner enough points to get ranked.

Stay tuned for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2 preview, news, and other updates.

