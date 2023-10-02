Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 is set to air this Friday, October 7, 2023, at 1:05 am JST on TOKYO MX. The episode will later run on other pertinent broadcasting stations, including Sun TV and AT-X. As of now, the exact episode count of the series hasn’t been announced by either the production house or the key individuals behind the anime.

As announced at the GA FES 2021, Goblin Slayer season 2 will be helmed by Misato Takada, and Takaharu Ozaki, this time, will be serving as the chief director. The sequel will be produced at Liden Films, replacing White Fox. The opening theme song is “Rightfully” by Milli, while Soraru will be singing the ending theme song "Gin no Kisei" (銀の祈誓, "Silver's Oath").

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 will be seeing the debut of the haughty young Wizard Boy

Release date and time, where to watch:

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 will be released on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 9:35 am PT in the U.S. and the other parts of the world. Like the previous season, Crunchyroll has yet again licensed the sequel for the international release. So, fans outside Japan can enjoy the latest episodes of the series exclusively on the platform.

The English dub release of the sequel is yet to be announced. Below are the release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 across the regions with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time - 9:35 am, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Central Time - 11:35 am, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Eastern Time - 12:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:05 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:05 am, on Saturday, October 7, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 12:35 am, on Saturday, October 7, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:35 am, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time - 7:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

What to expect from Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1

As of now, the anime has yet to release a preview teaser or the title for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1, which could’ve made things easier to get an idea of the upcoming events in the grand premiere. The first season adapted volumes 1 and 2 of the original light novel in a random order, and the Goblin Slayer: Crimson Crown film completely covered the fifth volume of the series.

Volume 2 and 3 will likely be avoided since they both don’t offer any significance to the storyline, as most readers claimed. This leaves Goblin Slayer season 2 to kick off the sixth volume, which will see the debut of Wizard Boy and Rhea Fighter, newcomers at the adventurers' guild who will be playing pivotal roles in the series.

Stay tuned for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 preview, news, and other updates.

