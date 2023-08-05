Goblin Slayer season 2 confirms release window with a new trailer

A new trailer for Goblin Slayer season 2 was released on August 4, announcing that the season will premiere in October 2023. The season is being produced by Liden Films, with Misato Takada acting as the director. The opening theme song for the season, titled Entertainment, will be performed by Mili.

Goblin Slayer season 2 will be available on Crunchyroll, with the majority of the cast and crew returning for the second season. This season will continue the story of Goblin Slayer and his singular mission to eradicate goblins alongside his friends and Guild members.

Goblin Slayer is returning with season 2 in October 2023. The official website for the series released a new official trailer recently to get fans excited for the series's return. In the trailer, we can see Goblin Slayer massacring the goblins, and along with him for assistance are the Priestess, High Elf Archer, Lizard Priest, and the rest of the members of his party.

The new season will be directed by Misato Takada, best known for the Saiyuki Reload: Zeroin anime series, with Liden Films producing the series. Takaharu Ozaki, who directed Goblin Slayer season 1, will return as chief director for the second season. Ozaki is known for his contributions to popular titles such as Persona 5: The Animation: The Day Breakers and Girls' Last Tour.

The character design for Goblin Slayer season 2 is being done by Hiromi Kato, known for working on the Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut series. Hideyuki Kurata will also be returning as the scriptwriter for season 2. He is best known for working on popular titles such as Made in Abyss and Read or Die.

Kenichiro Suehiro will continue as the composer for Goblin Slayer season 2. Suehiro has worked on world-renowned titles like Fire Forced and Golden Kamuy, making him a perfect choice as the composer for season 2.

Mili @ProjectMili Very happy to announce that we have written a new opening theme for the 2nd season of Goblin Slayer!!! Stay tuned! twitter.com/GoblinSlayer_G…

The opening song for season 2, titled Entertainment, will be performed by Mili, while the ending song, To the Other Side of the Mist, will be performed by Yuki Nakashima. The new season will also see the majority of voice actors return to reprise their roles in the franchise.

The returning voice cast for season two includes:

Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer

Yui Ogura as Priestess

Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer

Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman

Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest

Yōko Hikasa as Witch

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman

Goblin Slayer season 2 will be streamed on Crunchyroll, allowing fans to enjoy the show while it airs. The first season was also streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Fans can brush up on season 1 while they wait for season 2 to be released.

