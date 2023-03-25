Goblin Slayer season 2 key visual revealed at Anime Japan 2023

One of the most anticipated releases of 2023 is Goblin Slayer season 2. On March 25, during Anime Japan, the first key visual for the second season was revealed. The fantasy light book series of the same name, written by Kumo Kagyu and drawn by Noboru Kannatsuki, served as the inspiration for the television program.

As a result of the show's enormous popularity, an anime adaptation ran from October 7 to December 30, 2018.

First look at Goblin Slayer season 2's key visual from Anime Japan 2023

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2 - New Anime Key Visual!



The anime is scheduled for 2023. 【NEWS】GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2 - New Anime Key Visual!The anime is scheduled for 2023. https://t.co/zVdrzdwuRc

During the Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures exhibit at the Anime Japan 2023 convention, which is being held at the Tokyo Big Sight Convention Center, the key visual for the Goblin Slayer season 2 was shown. When the event took place, a new visual was displayed along with the Goblin Slayer's armor.

Additionally, the event, starring Yui Ogura, who portrays the priestess, and Nao Higashiyama, who plays the fairy archer, will be aired live on the official YouTube channel of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures. It will begin at 14:00 on March 26, 2023.

The key visual of Goblin Slayer season 2 depicts four characters: the Goblin Slayer, the Sword Maiden, the Priestess, and the High Elf Archer. This means that Goblin Slayer Season 2 will likely focus on these four individuals.

Goblin Slayer is the protagonist of the series. An adventurer with years of expertise, he is preoccupied with eliminating Goblins from the world. As for Priestess, she became the first official member of Goblin Slayer's group when he saved her life on her very first trip.

A still from Goblin Slayer anime (Image via White Fox Studio)

Another member of Goblin Slayer's team is High Elf Archer. According to elfin standards, she is rather youthful at the age of two thousand years old. Lastly, Sword Maiden is the Archbishop of the Supreme God of the Temple of Law and was once known as the Female Bishop.

It is currently unknown where the Goblin Slayer season 2 story will begin. Unlike the manga, which follows a chronological order, the light novel does not. Most fans, however, believe that the story will resume with the sixth book of the light novel series, which will include two arrogant new characters—Wizard Boy and Rhea Fighter.

The opening and closing themes for season 2 have not been revealed in the official teaser. The precise release date of the series and the names of the new characters have not yet been announced too, but that information is likely to arrive shortly.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes