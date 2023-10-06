Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1: Exact release time and where to watch

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Saturday, October 7, 2023. With the anime’s return, there was anticipation for at least the revealing of a title for the first episode, which might have hinted at what’s on the horizon.

However, the anime exceeded all expectations by releasing preview stills that showcased the return of beloved characters, intensifying the anticipation for the upcoming season.

In Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1, viewers can look forward to the introduction of two new characters from the original light novel series. While details about the episode are still limited, it’s a waiting game for fans who are eager for exciting developments and encounters in the world of Goblin Slayer, bringing back more gore and goblins.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 will the heroes on their new mission

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 will air on Friday, October 6, 2023, precisely at 9:35 PT in the U.S., 30 minutes after the release in Japan, due to the inclusion of English subtitles. Unfortunately, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other acclaimed streaming haven’t licensed the series.

However, fans can breathe easy, as Crunchyroll will be the only platform to make the latest episodes of the anime available to the global audience. The English dub of the anime will be announced soon. Here are the release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 across the regions with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time - 9:35 am, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Central Time - 11:35 am, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Eastern Time - 12:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:05 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:05 am, on Saturday, October 7, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 12:35 am, on Saturday, October 7, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:35 am, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time - 7:35 pm, on Friday, October 6, 2023

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 preview & what to expect

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 has recently dropped a few preview stills of the episode to hype the fandom with what’s next to come. The titular protagonist and his crew have been seen heading somewhere together, which could potentially be a new mission that will need the strength of the whole party.

Wizard Boy, the new character to be introduced in Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1, better described as “Mr. knew better,” was seen being lectured by the protagonist, which means he will be under his tutelage. Surprisingly, in one of the frames, Wizard Boy was seen kneeling to Cow Girl, leaving viewers curious as to why he made this unexpected gesture.

Stay tuned for more Goblin Slayer anime and light novel updates as 2023 progresses.

